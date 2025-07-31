Keep Guests Happy This Summer With A Simple Cocktail Technique

Providing food and drinks at large summertime parties can often be very overwhelming, as we find ourselves questioning how much of each thing we should be providing our guests. While there are ways to calculate how much food you need for cookouts, the best way to ensure you have enough drinks to go around is to make batch cocktails for the entire party to enjoy.

To get more insight into how to make big batches of cocktails for a party, we spoke to David Seidl, a spirits specialist at Deep Eddy Vodka, who gave us the scoop on how he prefers to serve cocktails to large groups of people. "Batching full cocktail recipes into bottles where you can just pour, shake, and strain would be my preferred method," Seidl explained. "You get the speed of a batched cocktail, with the quality and texture of a shaken cocktail." Furthermore, while you can technically scale up most cocktails, there are ones that should be avoided as they could require additional maintenance. "I would stay away from cocktails using creams or dairy products when batching," Seidl warned. "The fats in dairy products make them separate quicker than other ingredients."