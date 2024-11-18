Give Your Cocktails The Holiday Treatment With A Dose Of Eggnog

'Tis the season for one of the most divisive debates among foodies: Is eggnog tasty? The answer is yes. And it's even better when mixed into a classy cocktail. Though modern versions of the seasonal specialty are non-alcoholic and sold in cartons in the dairy aisle, traditional eggnog recipes involve a spirit. Records of early recipes for the holiday quaff suggest beer and wine were the preferred eggnog add-ins for medieval drinkers, but over the past few centuries, liquors like brandy and cognac became more typical. Rather than simply splashing some booze into a glass of eggnog, there are many ways you can make a spiked eggnog more fun, festive, and flavorful.

Peppermint is a popular flavor for the holiday season. Celebrate the wintry chill from a minty flavor by combining eggnog with mint schnapps like Dr. McGillicuddy's. Peppermint brightens eggnog's rich, creamy flavor and consistency, and while mint schnapps is not exactly peppermint, it contributes to the festive feel of eggnog. The perfect ratio depends on how strong of a mint flavor you prefer, but an ideal range is between one part mint schnapps for every two to four parts eggnog. Mix with ice, and serve over a large ice cube in a rocks glass. Garnish your cocktail with crushed peppermint, hang a candy cane over the edge, or dress your glass with a crushed-peppermint rim.

Take inspiration from eggnog tradition by combining one part bourbon, one part hazelnut liqueur, and four parts eggnog. Hazelnut liqueur mixes well with creamy flavors — like in an affogato with a boozy twist — and when mixed with bourbon, the three ingredients create a warm, boozy, nutty, and spicy cocktail. Glue a cinnamon and sugar mix to a glass's rim, garnish with a cinnamon stick, or dust cinnamon powder over the concoction to complete the festive look.