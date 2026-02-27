Pair McDonald's French Fries With A Cosmopolitan (Just Trust Us)
A cosmopolitan cocktail is often seen as elegant, especially when served with cheesecake or a 'shotcuterie' (that's a new party favorite). But what if we told you to swap out fancy eats for McDonald's fries alongside that cosmo? It's unexpected to be sure, but it's a pretty tasty combo, according to Bridget Albert, senior director of external communications at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, and host of the "Served Up" podcast.
In an exclusive interview with The Takeout, Albert highlighted the contrasting tasting experience the pairing offers — the citrusy-tartness of the cosmopolitan juxtaposed against the salty, starchy, and fatty fries. Together, they create a flavor experience that's hard to beat. "When you take a sip after a fry, it's refreshing instead of heavy," Albert said. "That's why you keep going back for another fry and another sip."
Pair McDonald's french fries with a standard cosmo — vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and fresh lime juice — instead of the drink's many variations to get the best flavor, Albert says. "The cranberry's tart fruit contrasts the potato's starchiness," she said. "The orange liqueur's sweetness is the glue that brings the flavor experience together."
Cosmos pair well with other McDonald's menu items, as well, Albert says. The drink's cranberry notes elevate the McNuggets with Sweet & Sour sauce, while the lime flavors brighten the Filet-O-Fish. "The Quarter Pounder with Cheese allows the acid in the cosmo to cut through beef fat and cheese," she said. "The hot apple pie is unexpected. The cranberry and orange notes in the cosmo enhance the cinnamon apple filling."
Other drinks that pair well (or don't) with McDonald's french fries
Cosmos and McDonald's french fries deliver a unique experience you can't match using other drinks, according to Bridget Albert. Even McDonald's new upgraded lemonade won't deliver the same range of tasting notes — it might be delicious, but the experience will fall flat compared to a cosmo. "You can get contrast but not the same balance from any orange-base soda or juice," Albert said. "It'll echo the orange liqueur note in a cosmo but lacks the tart backbone."
However, Albert said a light and carbonated summer drink like an Aperol Spritz is a delightful companion for fries, and the bitter grapefruit in a paloma really makes the salt shine. Try what's become known as the "New York Happy Meal" combo — a martini and fries — or, if all else fails, reach for a classic lime margarita, made any style. "Margaritas make the fry pop. Lime cuts through the fat," Albert said. "Tequila adds warmth and earthiness that plays beautifully with fried foods."