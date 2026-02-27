Pair McDonald's French Fries With A Cosmopolitan (Just Trust Us)

A cosmopolitan cocktail is often seen as elegant, especially when served with cheesecake or a 'shotcuterie' (that's a new party favorite). But what if we told you to swap out fancy eats for McDonald's fries alongside that cosmo? It's unexpected to be sure, but it's a pretty tasty combo, according to Bridget Albert, senior director of external communications at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, and host of the "Served Up" podcast.

In an exclusive interview with The Takeout, Albert highlighted the contrasting tasting experience the pairing offers — the citrusy-tartness of the cosmopolitan juxtaposed against the salty, starchy, and fatty fries. Together, they create a flavor experience that's hard to beat. "When you take a sip after a fry, it's refreshing instead of heavy," Albert said. "That's why you keep going back for another fry and another sip."

Pair McDonald's french fries with a standard cosmo — vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and fresh lime juice — instead of the drink's many variations to get the best flavor, Albert says. "The cranberry's tart fruit contrasts the potato's starchiness," she said. "The orange liqueur's sweetness is the glue that brings the flavor experience together."

Cosmos pair well with other McDonald's menu items, as well, Albert says. The drink's cranberry notes elevate the McNuggets with Sweet & Sour sauce, while the lime flavors brighten the Filet-O-Fish. "The Quarter Pounder with Cheese allows the acid in the cosmo to cut through beef fat and cheese," she said. "The hot apple pie is unexpected. The cranberry and orange notes in the cosmo enhance the cinnamon apple filling."