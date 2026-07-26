5 Cuts Of Meat Cheaper Than Filet Mignon That Still Make A Fancy Dinner

As the saying goes, man cannot live on bread alone, so it's a good idea to mark special occasions with a delicious dinner. Usually these special occasions are winter holidays or birthdays, but you don't need a reason to break out the fine china and visit the premium butcher. (As Joan Didion once said, "Every day is all there is.") Unfortunately, even if you want to make a special dinner every day, chances are your budget will get in the way. With beef prices soaring and showing no signs of stopping, there may come a day when the humble meatloaf is the centerpiece of your Christmas dinner. But until then, you have some options.

We all love filet mignon and prime rib, but they don't have to be the only choice for a fancy dinner. There are plenty of relatively affordable cuts of meat that you can make the star of a truly fantastic meal; the kind that will linger amiably in the memories of your guests. Just make a couple of solid, dependable sides to go with them and see if you can find some good bottles of wine in your pantry. (Not the kind you cook with, of course.)