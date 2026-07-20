12 Outback Steakhouse Dishes You Should Skip

Once upon a time, Outback's mac & cheese was revered. In fact, it left such an impact that nostalgic customers still daydream about the old recipe, with some saying they'd pay top dollar for it today. Sadly, many believe the current one at Outback just doesn't hit the same way it used to, prompting fans to scour the internet for the OG recipe rather than accept the new version. The culprit? Switching ingredients in an effort to knock down the calorie count, according to a former employee on Reddit. Good for the waistline, sure, but not for flavor and texture.

According to one employee, the mac & cheese is often prepared without enough cheese and then left to sit in the window, so by the time it reaches the table, the noodles are dry from being under the heat lamps. Another employee points to a possible cause, saying they started noticing the issue with dryness when the restaurant switched from making sauces in-house to using pre-made bagged sauces.

While Outback is trying its best to win back fans with its new bacon mac & cheese with creamy Alfredo, customers are less than impressed, calling it an inferior dish with less seasoning and cheap bacon bits. "I just ordered it and it's the worst thing Outback could've done," one unhappy Reddit user complained. "I will never be back."