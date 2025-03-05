Chain Restaurant Meatloaf Ranked Worst To Best, According To Reviews
Meatloaf is the comfort blanket of the food world in the U.S. — a warm, hearty meal made from meat, eggs, breadcrumbs, and typically a tomato-based sauce on top, that's as down-to-earth as it is delicious — when made correctly, that is.
Badly prepared or cooked meatloaf can be dry, brick-like, or stodgy. But when done right, it's a melt-in-your-mouth taste experience. The good news is you don't have to try to make it yourself, because you can find a meatloaf dish at plenty of chain restaurants. But just because it's being prepared by someone who cooks for a living, doesn't mean it's going to be good. If you're on a quest for the perfect chain restaurant meatloaf, be warned –- there's a real mix of excellent and shouldn't-be-allowed meatloaf offerings out there.
Here's our roundup, based on real patrons' feedback. Take a look at the "methodology" section at the end of the list to learn how we ranked these 13 chain restaurant meatloaf offerings.
12. Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel's meatloaf comes with a sweet ketchup glaze, so be aware before you take a bite as it's quite tomato-ey. It stands out in this list for its unusual buttery texture and flavor, thanks to Ritz cracker crumbs in the place of regular bread crumbs. A nice touch, but reviews are mixed ... And for reasons unrelated to the Ritzy texture.
Some customers feel that the ketchup glaze is overpowering and the meatloaf itself is bland. Others found the flavor to be amazing and considered it to be a great deal. But on the flip side, many recent reviews aren't focusing on the flavor at all, but rather the gristly texture of the meat.
Reviewers have described it as being fatty, chewy, and flavorless. Even worse, an unhappy patron blasted it as being inedible, made from "the worst selections of scrap meat imaginable," and crunchy from chunks of gristle. Another equally disgusted customer went so far as to say "Nothing says disgusting like getting tubes from the veins stuck in your teeth."
Given that meatloaf is meant to be a smooth, melt-in-your-melt meaty experience, Cracker Barrel finds itself scoring low on this list.
11. Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Cheddar's did away with its meatloaf dish for a while, but decided to bring it back near the end of 2023. Despite apparently being in demand, the second-time-around meatloaf hasn't been well-received since its return. Of all the restaurants on this list, this one's customer base is the most vocal about the meatloaf ... and not in a good way.
A big complaint is overcooked meat. One reviewer calls it "overcooked and overcooked some more." Multiple customers mention how noticeably dry their meat was (despite a "heavy pour" of savory gravy), and other customers noted that their meatloaf was burnt.
At 620 calories, this is one of the more diet-friendly meatloaf choices on this list. But is it worth fighting your way through a dry slab of meat? All in all, reviews suggest that Cheddar's has some way to go before it has a hope of becoming a big cheese in the meatloaf world.
10. Golden Corral
Golden Corral's meatloaf is nothing to write home about — as one customer says, you already know you "won't be getting top-grade food." This isn't really surprising, as it's made in bulk and left out buffet-style. With that in mind, though, it's quite a feat that the meatloaf still has some moisture to it, although some reviewers have mentioned that all the buffet meat was tasteless and disappointingly bland.
In comparison to other meatloaf offerings on this list, it's one of the more plain Jane recipes, so there's plenty of room for disappointment. While a small piece might go down well on a crowded all-you-can-eat plate, as a standalone dish, reviewers aren't holding back on the fact that it's lacking in anything exciting.
Golden Corral's spin-off restaurant, Homeward Kitchen (which recently closed permanently), also served meatloaf – a ½ lb chunk of it served with red glaze, brown gravy, and two sides. It seemed to be a little more appreciated than the Golden Corral version, perhaps because it's less buffet-style and made to order, not in bulk. The brand is reopening in April 2025 as Golden Corral Favorites, so if you're looking for meatloaf in the Southern Pines, North Carolina area, it could be worth a try.
9. Perkins
Perkins recently rebranded, but thankfully its Homestyle Meatloaf has remained as good as it's always been. The meatloaf certainly has its share of loyal fans, however, some customers have expressed disappointment with the flavor, calling it flavorless.. On the whole, though, there seems to be an even split between positive and negative reviews.
The biggest reason Perkins lands so far down the ratings is its shockingly high sodium content. An adult's recommended maximum is 2,300 mg per day, and this meaty monster of a meal contains a whopping 2,640 mg without added sides. Those aren't exactly heart-healthy numbers, so if you're trying to cut down on salt, consider finding a healthier favorite.
That said, it's well-priced at just $10.79 for a sweet-glazed meatloaf on a bed of mashed potato, garnished with crispy onions and a very generous helping of gravy. Best kept for special occasions!
8. Marie Callender's Restaurant & Bakery
Marie Callender's is both a chain restaurant and a frozen food brand, and based on the restaurant reviews, it can be hard to tell which of the two you're eating. The restaurant meatloaf is supposedly made from Angus beef, carrots, and green peppers, and seasoning, and it's served with mashed potatoes, mixed veg, and mushroom gravy.
Unfortunately, those who've tried it feel that the meatloaf doesn't live up to expectations. A customer on Yelp saida lack of peppers in the meatloaf, saying it was bland and, to top it off, had a portion size that would only fill a 4-year-old. Another Yelp user said the meatloaf made her sick and she'll never go back. A third disappointed patron stated that the food needed some serious spicing in order to be enjoyable.
On the plus side, a February 2025 reviewer mentioned that the meatloaf sandwich on delicious sourdough bread was really good, calling the $16.99 half sandwich, soup, fries, and pie combo a treat.
7. Glory Days Grill
Dubbed "Mr. Richard's Meatloaf," the offering is grilled rather than baked, featuring only beef and a sweet, spicy Glory sauce. Calorie-conscious patrons beware –- this meaty meal will set you back 1207 calories, which could be a deal-breaker for some of the more calorie-conscious diners. It's well-priced at $15.99, however, price isn't everything and reviews are a little mixed. One customer on TripAdvisor called ittheir favorite meal, while others have said that it's completely average.
The meatloaf is a standard menu item across all locations, so no matter where you are, it'll be available at your nearest Glory Days Grill. It's also worth noting that although Glory Days has a separate gluten-free menu, it doesn't include meatloaf at all. So if you're anticipating a delicious meatloaf minus the breadcrumbs, you'll be disappointed here.
6. Logan's Roadhouse
Weighing in at a worth-it 600 calories, Logan's Grilled Meatloaf is served with sautéed mushrooms, mystery "brown gravy," and beer-braised onions, affectionately called Brewski onions. Like Glory Days Grill, this dish is grilled, giving it a unique flavor and a pleasing crust that's satisfying to cut and bite into.
The main reason Logan's is a little further down our list is that grilling can dry out the meat. A few reviews mention it being dry, but it may depend on your idea of juicy meat. One Yelp reviewer does describe it as being moist and flavorful, and a good-sized serving of gravy does help.
Aside from the potential for dryness, the meatloaf has earned high marks from customers who note an appreciation for Logan's being a consistent with the dish's quality. . It's not going to be a gourmet experience, but if you're looking for a meatloaf that's a little different but still pretty tasty, Logan's Roadhouse is a good spot.
5. Boston Market
In addition to single-serving portions, Boston Market offers a whole meatloaf option. Enjoy it with two sides of your choice (and cornbread), and a variety of serving sizes for three to six family members), or choose a handheld meatloaf sandwich for eating on the go. There's even a kids meatloaf meal, so the whole gang can enjoy this savory dish. Oh, and if you don't like leaving the house, you can stock up on its frozen meatloaf and enjoy it from the comfort of your own home.
The pure-beef meatloaf is seasoned with herbs, spices, tomato puree, and onions, held together with toasted breadcrumbs, and covered in smoky BBQ sauce. While customers by and large, praised the in-store version of the meatloaf, online reviews of the frozen variety weren't quite as high. Despite having closed 95% of its locations in the last few years, we have to give Boston Market high marks for the sheer variety of its meatloaf offerings.
4. Claim Jumper
Claim Jumper's meatloaf dish is completely straightforward with what customers can expect and listed on the menu as, "Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes." The dish delivers too and patrons rave about it, with Claim Jumper's own website showcasing reviews like "Best meatloaf ever (sorry Mom)!" and "It's so flavorful, I used to hate meatloaf!"
The beef-and-pork meatloaf is slow-baked in a tomato-based sauce, so it's one of the sweeter loafs out there. Customers also noted on the restaurant's website that the meatloaf is tender and the gravy pairs perfectly with the mashed potatoes. All in all, it's understandable why Claim Jumper listed it simply as "Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes" on the menu.
As for negative meatloaf reviews, the worst (aside from the sweetness being too much for some people) is a GrubHub user who wishes the restaurant would keep the meatloaf separate from the mashed potatoes & gravy. A pretty minor gripe in our opinion.
3. Cap City
Cap City Fine Diner and Bar is known for its meatloaf (in a good way). At $18.95 for a lunch portion and $23.99 for the dinner plate, it's well worth it and beautifully presented. Some may be disappointed as there's only one (albeit chunky) piece of meatloaf on the plate, but it's perched atop a slice of bread (which soaks up the BBQ gravy in a deliciously appealing way), loaded with buttermilk-chive mashed potatoes and mushrooms, and finished off with a handful of chili onion rings. All in all, a solid meal. It's clearly a favorite, with one Reddit user noting "I always think about ordering something else, but I end up with the meatloaf every time."
The classic meatloaf isn't your only option. Cap City's Meatloaf Melt sandwich includes a slice of meatloaf between layers cheese, tomato, lettuce, chili onion straws, mayo, and BBQ on Texas toast. Reviews about this dish are hard to find, but if it's anything like the regular meatloaf, it's a good guess that it's going to be well received.
2. Steak 48
As its name suggests, Steak 48 is all about meat, offering top-of-the-range cuts of USDA Prime steaks and Japanese A5 Wagyu. If you're not quite in the mood for a steak but still want something high in protein, the Prime Steakhouse Meatloaf is a much-loved choice. Customers on Yelp, noted that the meatloaf was cooked to perfection and delicious. Which it better be because it's not cheap.
At $49, this is likely one of the most premium meatloaf dinners you'll ever eat. But the quality ingredients provide some justification for its price tag. It's a sumptuous blend of ribeye, filet mignon, and highest-quality pork, expertly seasoned and complemented by a black truffle and green peppercorn sauce. Expect a taste and texture that are both familiar and unique at the same time.
Reviews are mostly positive, with some customers saying it was among the best meatloaf they'd ever had. A few though noted it could be on the salty side. The caliber of the restaurant is such that it serves meals at a consistently high level across all the locations, so whenever you visit Steak 48 you can look forward to a one-of-a-kind meatloaf experience.
1. Cheesecake Factory
Who knew that a restaurant built on a 1940s cheesecake recipe would wind up becoming a meatloaf favorite? Today, its menu is much more diversified (with 250-ish dishes to choose from) and the made-from-scratch Famous Factory Meatloaf is surprisingly loved.
A YouTube reviewer describes the Famous Factory Meatloaf as being tender, tasty, and on the sweeter side, and gives it a solid eight out of 10 rating. Another food reviewer also gave it a glowing review, stating on a Facebook reel, "I came for the cheesecake, but the meatloaf stole the show."
It looks like a wholesome, home-cooked meal grandma would serve at family dinner with three generous slabs of beef-and-pork meatloaf accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes smothered in mushroom gravy, a side of grilled onions, and buttery corn. This might not be the cheapest dish on the menu at $24.95, but as customers have pointed out, it's a huge portion.
Methodology
If we could physically try all the meatloafs, we would. But it's not quite possible, so instead, we curated a stash of customer reviews from social media (Reddit, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and more), review sites, and even restaurant websites. We then analyzed these reviews in detail to find common features that made each restaurant's meatloaf stand out.
Some of our specific focuses were flavor, texture, portion size, preparation, and overall customer satisfaction. By analyzing and comparing customers' opinions, we were able to find real-world, real-people feedback and use it to put together a list that's both a meatloaf bucket list and warning label.