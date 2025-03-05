Chain Restaurant Meatloaf Ranked Worst To Best, According To Reviews

Meatloaf is the comfort blanket of the food world in the U.S. — a warm, hearty meal made from meat, eggs, breadcrumbs, and typically a tomato-based sauce on top, that's as down-to-earth as it is delicious — when made correctly, that is.

Badly prepared or cooked meatloaf can be dry, brick-like, or stodgy. But when done right, it's a melt-in-your-mouth taste experience. The good news is you don't have to try to make it yourself, because you can find a meatloaf dish at plenty of chain restaurants. But just because it's being prepared by someone who cooks for a living, doesn't mean it's going to be good. If you're on a quest for the perfect chain restaurant meatloaf, be warned –- there's a real mix of excellent and shouldn't-be-allowed meatloaf offerings out there.

Here's our roundup, based on real patrons' feedback. Take a look at the "methodology" section at the end of the list to learn how we ranked these 13 chain restaurant meatloaf offerings.