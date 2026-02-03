The Single Menu Item That Indicates A Steakhouse Has Quality Seafood

There's something luxurious about Saturday night at the steakhouse for scallops and a tomahawk (a challenging cut of steak you're better off enjoying at the restaurant) with someone special. You know you're likely to get a great meal, but what signs should you look for to know the steakhouse is about to serve you seafood that'll hold up to expectations? It might feel right to look to the seafood tower to judge the quality of the ocean creatures on the menu, but we talked to an expert who said that's not the right move. Chip Carter is the producer and host of "Where The Food Comes From," and he explained the seafood tower is more of a showy money-maker than anything.

"At a great steak place, the seafood tower, because it's so simple, is always going to be delicious –- and ridiculously overpriced," Carter said. "A seafood tower's not that hard: Start with quality product, don't get carried away in the prep (think about it –- seafood towers are served cold and are mostly just shellfish that have been steamed and chilled) and put it in front of people in a way that makes them go, 'Wow!'"

If a restaurant messes up the seafood tower, the whole place is likely a lost cause and you should find somewhere else for dinner. But, there's another menu item you can use to tell if the seafood is worth eating at a steakhouse – the lobster. "Look first at lobster – it's the classic surf-and-turf," Carter said. "If they're serious about their steak, and also offer seafood, the lobster is not going to miss."