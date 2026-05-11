11 Of The Worst Chain Restaurant Steaks, Based On Reviews
Steak is a popular protein, especially in the United States. In fact, when Meats by Linz — a U.S.-based meat purveyor that's a supplier for steakhouses around the world — surveyed 1,084 people for its 2022-23 Consumer Steak Report, it found that 70% of participants said it was one of their favorite foods. On top of that, 64% responded that they would want steak to be part of their last meal.
Keeping those stats in mind, it's not shocking that there are a large number of dining chains with steak on the menu. However, not all eateries are worthy. Imagine the disappointment when going out to satisfy a steak craving, only to be less than impressed by what you receive. That is why we compiled a list of the 11 worst chain restaurant steaks based on reviews from diners. That way, the next time you have a hankering for the beefy protein, you'll already know which spots will make you wish you'd just cooked it yourself at home.
1. Applebee's Grill + Bar
Applebee's Grill + Bar is a casual dining brand with more than 1,500 locations across 11 countries. The chain is known for its 2 for $2X promotion, which is one of the cheapest deals outside of happy hour, allowing customers to get two entrees and an appetizer for around $25. Currently, the eatery offers a small variety of steaks, including a 6-ounce Top Sirloin, 8-ounce Top Sirloin, and a Bourbon Street Steak.
However, Applebee's steak was listed by customers as one of 14 menu items to avoid. It was even mentioned multiple times by users in a Reddit thread about the worst chain restaurant steaks. One Redditor posted a picture of a 12-ounce Ribeye with mashed potatoes and broccoli, stating they regretted getting it and only the sides had flavor. "I recently started eating steaks at places nobody should ever order a steak. I found Applebee's to be the second worst steak of my life," a commenter added regarding their experience with the chain's beef.
The restaurant's preparation seems to be inconsistent, as reviewers on Yelp complained about their steak being inedible, improperly cooked, dry, and cold. "How does a steak ordered rare come out burnt to a crispy black piece of meat?" a user on Trustpilot questioned. "And get this, my cat would not even eat that piece of charcoaled meat! And she loves steak!" There were also customers who claimed to have been served beef that tasted off, was overly fatty, smaller than advertised, and swimming in butter. "There is a world of difference between steak and whatever Applebee's does," a Redditor concluded.
2. Outback Steakhouse
Despite steak being in the restaurant name, Outback Steakhouse's beef does not come highly rated by customers. The chain's signature options include Victoria's Filet Mignon, Outback's Center-Cut Sirloin, a 13-ounce Rockhampton Ribeye, 12-ounce New York Strip, 15-ounce Down Under Delmonico Ribeye, 20-ounce Bone-In Ribeye, Chimichurri Filet, and Canberra Chopped Steak. The Australian-inspired dining chain gets its meat from Standard Meat Company, and keeps its protein cheap by serving USDA choice grade beef.
Diners on Reddit describe the steak from Outback Steakhouse as "1000000000 steps below" LongHorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse, with one commenter noting they hadn't been back in 15 years because of how bad it was. Another Redditor said they used to consider the chain restaurant fancy and enjoy their steaks, but the quality had declined heavily. Someone who claimed to have worked for the steakhouse for 21 years stated the decrease in quality was caused by the restaurant switching to frozen steaks.
On top of that, a customer said they tried ordering a rare steak from Outback but were told by multiple employees that they were out, which made them realize the steak was precooked and reheated. Diners also complained about receiving steaks they described as rubbery, gristly, fatty, and hit or miss. A Redditor who ordered Outback's 15-ounce Delmonico Ribeye explained that it tasted off, like gamey meat. Commenters, who seemed to be employees, explained that the cut comes in a cryovac bag and needs to be aired out for 10 minutes before being cooked or it tastes bad.
3. Morton's The Steakhouse
Morton's The Steakhouse advertises its steak as USDA Prime-Aged Beef that is in the top 2% available in the country, going as far as calling it "The best steak ... anywhere." However, customer experience doesn't seem to reflect this as it has received a lot of criticism for its decline in quality and inconsistent preparation.
"Are they really using prime grade steak?" a customer on Reddit questioned. "I don't see marbling in between when I slice into the steaks. [...] Their steaks look pretty thin too." Reviewers on OpenTable were also left disappointed, describing the steak as sub par at best, poorly cooked, bland, dry, and tough. In addition, diners on Yelp compared the steak to what they would get from Outback, with complaints that it was improperly cooked, tough, and lacked flavor, giving the protein a rating of around three stars out of five.
"The $145.00 Tomahawk steak was really, really tough. Like a choice steak bought at Ralphs," a user on Tripadvisor shared, adding, "Quite surprising for a premier steakhouse. Good flavor. But like meat gum." Another reviewer was disappointed with Morton's ribeye, especially for the price, as it had huge globules of fat running through it. That seemed to be a common trend as a different customer ordered the bone-in Kansas City strip and said it was so tough they couldn't even strip it off the bone, noting the effort only resulted in a tasteless bite.
4. Ruth's Chris
Despite Ruth's Chris previously being named as one of the best steakhouse chains in the U.S., the steak leaves something to be desired for many diners. In fact, reviewers on Reddit were heavily critical of the chain's beef, describing it as disappointing and not worth the price, which isn't what you want when the cheapest steak starts around $57, depending on location. Commenters added that Ruth's Chris is hit or miss and meant for people who have never been to a fancy restaurant.
"Morton's and Ruth's Chris are both the same kind of evil to me: an incredibly expensive average thing," one critic on Reddit shared. Someone who claimed to have worked at Ruth's Chris and Capital Grille said the former doesn't care at all about the quality of its food. The statement seemed to be at least somewhat true, with customer complaints on Tripadvisor about the steak being poorly cooked and not well aged.
Meanwhile, diners on Yelp received steaks that were all fat and consistently overcooked, even after being sent back. Reviewers on OpenTable also complained about overcooked and tough steaks. "I haven't had a good steak from Ruth's Chris in close to a decade," a Redditor stated, regarding their experience with the chain. "A couple of times a year, I'll end up at one for work and it's always disappointing."
5. Ruby Tuesday
Ruby Tuesday opened near the University of Tennessee campus in 1972, and as of October 2025, has a total of 204 locations. As far as its beef options, the eatery offers a T-Bone Steak, New York Strip, 6- or 12-ounce Ribeye, and Top Sirloin.
"Ordered it medium rare. I'm pretty sure they put it in the microwave as there's not even a bit of sear on it," a diner on Reddit shared, alongside a picture of the steak they received from Ruby Tuesday. Commenters agreed the steak was severely undercooked and unappetizing, suggesting it looked as if it was boiled or "cooked with thoughts and prayers." Some Redditors criticized the original poster for ordering steak from the chain restaurant in the first place. Another reviewer on Reddit listed Ruby Tuesday as a dining chain that is always bad due to its low-grade meat.
Meanwhile, a customer on Tripadvisor complained that the ribeye they received was so tough they couldn't even cut it with their sharpest knife, comparing the steak to shoe leather and its texture to chewing gum. In addition, diners on Trustpilot complained about being served steak that was raw, smaller than advertised, and that tasted as if it was boiled in butter. One user even went as far as dubbing it the worst steak they ever had.
6. Sizzler
Despite closing more than 600 locations, Sizzler still wants a second chance, which it's trying to obtain by remodeling existing locations. However, a facelift may not distract customers from the issues with the food, specifically the beef.
The steak from Sizzler is described by diners on Yelp as being nasty, low quality, lacking seasoning, and an imitation of shoe leather — which is definitely not what you're looking for when ordering the protein. One reviewer said they couldn't even swallow the steak, and that the manager they complained to said they knew this was an issue. In addition, other reviewers complained about receiving steak that was dry, raw, burnt, or even multiple different temperatures. Diners on Tripadvisor echoed the sentiments, stating that they got steak that was mostly gristle and so tough they couldn't cut it.
On top of that, a customer on Facebook who used to think the restaurant was good said they were left disappointed after ordering the steak and shrimp, adding that next time they would just make it themselves. Meanwhile, reviewers on Reddit also compared the chain's steaks to shoe leather, with one adding that diners "may as well have asked for a steak at McDonald's." There was even a Reddit thread dedicated solely to making fun of a small, thin, and oddly-shaped steak one customer was served at Sizzler.
7. Hoss's Steak and Seahouse
Hoss's Steak and Seahouse advertises on its website that each of the steaks is cut by its experienced butchers and cooked to order. The restaurant chain offers a wide variety of beef options on the menu. Unfortunately, the steak from Hoss's is another that doesn't come highly rated by customers on Yelp and Tripadvisor.
"The salad bar is still good, but the ribeyes were below average. They were tough and full of gristle," a diner shared regarding their experience, adding, "The prices are comparable to other steakhouses where the meat is much higher quality." In fact, toughness seemed to be a common issue with Hoss's steak, as a different user described it as being hard enough to knock someone out with. An overabundance of gristle wasn't just an issue with the ribeye, as someone described a third of their sirloin as being inedible gristle.
Another diner who got Hoss's steak said that despite the protein being cooked properly, it was a struggle to get through due to the lack of seasoning and flavor. Additionally, there was a customer on yelp who claimed his 20-ounce bone-in ribeye had more bone and fat than actual beef. The preparation also seems inconsistent, with complaints about steaks being undercooked, overcooked, or even raw, and one reviewer stating that their husband's steak tips were like beef jerky. Someone on Tripadvisor attributed the steak's declining quality to a new meat vendor, noting the beef now tasted odd.
8. Logan's Roadhouse
Logan's Roadhouse is known for its yeast rolls and claims to only serve customers quality steaks that are grilled over mesquite wood. The chain's menu includes an 11-ounce Sirloin called "The Logan," a 6- or 8-ounce Center-Cut Top Sirloin, 7-ounce Filet Mignon, 22-ounce Porterhouse, 12- or 16-ounce Signature Ribeye, and a 12-ounce New York Strip.
Customers on Yelp consistently complain about the steak from Logan's Roadhouse being incorrectly cooked, tough, chewy, bland, and mediocre at best. "When you purchase a $24 12 oz. steak, you should expect it to be of fair quality, after all it's a 'steakhouse,'" one reviewer said, adding, "I have tried ribeye steaks from the dollar store that didn't have as much gristle." Users on Facebook also found the steak to be underwhelming or average, adding they'd rather go to LongHorn Steakhouse or Texas Roadhouse. A majority of diners on Reddit also recommended those spots over Logan's, noting they were better priced, more reliable, and consistent. One Redditor even claimed Logan's Roadhouse was the worst food experience they'd had since moving to a new city.
In addition, a reviewer for Business Insider visited Logan's for the first time and felt "The Logan" was small and would have been lacking in flavor if not for the garlic butter, Brewski onions, and sauteed mushrooms on top. Overall, the critic was left unimpressed by both the steak and the entire meal, adding that they could find similar or better alternatives at other places.
9. Claim Jumper Steakhouse and Bar
The steak from Claim Jumper Steakhouse and Bar is promoted as being USDA Prime beef prepared with smoked sea salt, garlic confit, and clarified butter and cooked in an 1800 degree Fahrenheit oven. The chain says it's dedicated to providing customers with an excellent dining experience. However, it seems to have missed the mark, as diners who have eaten the steak feel the high prices aren't worth it.
Reviewers on Yelp had issues with the steak not being cooked properly, with one user stating their beef was undercooked and another claiming they were served a piece of protein that was two different temperatures. "We had nachos to start, followed by the ribeye steak. I asked for medium — it came more like well done," a customer on OpenTable shared. "It wasn't seasoned and was a bit tasteless. Overall, it was a very expensive meal for what it was." Other commenters complained about the restaurant's beef having a weird taste, being cold, dry, tough, burnt, overly salty, and appearing as if it was old and had been reheated.
Despite steakhouse being in the name, a Tripadvisor user said Claim Jumper is not a steak place, explaining that their husband's $40 ribeye was the size of a breakfast steak. Meanwhile, another customer was disgruntled by the fact that the restaurant serves certain steaks on a metal skillet, which continues to cook the meat as well as make it greasy. Multiple people on Reddit cited that Claim Jumper's food quality had gone down since the chain was bought by Landry's.
10. Ponderosa Steakhouse
Ponderosa Steakhouse has grown to a total of 80 locations since it started franchising in 1966. Despite the eatery's steak being consistently negatively reviewed by customers, Ponderosa Steakhouse refuses to die. Complaints about the dining chain's steak on Yelp range from diners describing it as nothing special to being an insult to steak, with one person saying the meat they received was unidentifiable, flavorless, and had an unappealing texture.
One customer shared that the beef they were given tasted "like they found some dying, decaying rat outside, [...] cooked it, and served it to the public." Others described the protein as inedible, tough like a chew toy, and tasting like it had been cooked frozen. One Tripadvisor user refused to return to the restaurant after being served steak on a dirty plate and only being refunded $7. Meanwhile, Redditors referred to the steakhouse's beef as shoe leather steaks, adding that they were never that great to begin with.
11. Saltgrass Steak House
Saltgrass Steak House has a wide variety of beef options on its menu, such as the 8- or 10-ounce Wagon Boss Top Sirloin, 6- or 9-ounce Maudeen's Center Cut Filet, 12- or 16-ounce Pat's Ribeye, 12-ounce New York Strip, 17-ounce T-Bone, 22-ounce Porterhouse, and the Cowboy Ribeye. Unfortunately, they're all restaurant chain steaks that seem to consistently lead to negative experiences.
Customers on Facebook felt that Saltgrass' steak was overpriced and complained about having to send it back multiple times. "Saltgrass and many other chain steak houses use an injected meat," one commenter claimed, explaining, "It's a low quality meat injected with a solution to tenderize and give it more flavor." Meanwhile, for reviewers on Reddit the steak was unmemorable and flavorless, with some noting they'd rather buy and grill their own at home. Many highlighted other restaurant chains as having better steak than Saltgrass.
"I got a center cut round. Paid an absurd amount for a very small cut for it to come out way overcooked," one Redditor shared regarding their disappointing experience. "The chimichurri sauce tasted like mildew and the portions were small compared to what I had seen from others." Diners on Yelp also complained about the steak having an odd texture and being tough, dry, and overcooked. Yet others noted an awful spice blend that was overly salty.
Methodology
In order to compile a list of the chain restaurants that have the worst steak, we started by visiting discussions on platforms like Reddit to see which eateries received consistently negative responses from diners who were disappointed with the steaks. From there, we validated the claims by analyzing reviews about the different restaurants' steaks to see what customers had to say about their preparation, texture, flavor, and overall quality. Ultimately, none of these steaks were thought to be worth ordering.