11 Of The Worst Chain Restaurant Steaks, Based On Reviews

Applebee's Grill + Bar is a casual dining brand with more than 1,500 locations across 11 countries. The chain is known for its 2 for $2X promotion, which is one of the cheapest deals outside of happy hour, allowing customers to get two entrees and an appetizer for around $25. Currently, the eatery offers a small variety of steaks, including a 6-ounce Top Sirloin, 8-ounce Top Sirloin, and a Bourbon Street Steak.

However, Applebee's steak was listed by customers as one of 14 menu items to avoid. It was even mentioned multiple times by users in a Reddit thread about the worst chain restaurant steaks. One Redditor posted a picture of a 12-ounce Ribeye with mashed potatoes and broccoli, stating they regretted getting it and only the sides had flavor. "I recently started eating steaks at places nobody should ever order a steak. I found Applebee's to be the second worst steak of my life," a commenter added regarding their experience with the chain's beef.

The restaurant's preparation seems to be inconsistent, as reviewers on Yelp complained about their steak being inedible, improperly cooked, dry, and cold. "How does a steak ordered rare come out burnt to a crispy black piece of meat?" a user on Trustpilot questioned. "And get this, my cat would not even eat that piece of charcoaled meat! And she loves steak!" There were also customers who claimed to have been served beef that tasted off, was overly fatty, smaller than advertised, and swimming in butter. "There is a world of difference between steak and whatever Applebee's does," a Redditor concluded.