This Chain Steakhouse Closed Over 600 Locations — Now It Wants A Second Chance

I remember frequently going out for an early dinner on Sundays when I was a child, and given that Dad had three kiddos to feed plus himself and Mom, Sizzler was often where we ended up. It offered cheap eats in the form of an all-you-can-eat salad bar and affordable steaks — all packaged in a relaxed, casual atmosphere. Yet one day, it simply vanished. My memory of Sizzler's disappearance isn't unique. Once boasting over 700 locations, it has dwindled down to just 74.

Some struggling steakhouse chains have turned things around, but Sizzler isn't one of them. Not yet, anyway. There is now hope for fans of the restaurant as chief growth officer, Robert Clark, has indicated that things may be on the upswing. After multiple failed attempts to right the ship, Sizzler's corporate actors have finally found traction in remodeling existing locations.

On average, the steakhouse chain has experienced about a 47% sales boost in stores that have been given a facelift. One particularly successful location saw sales increase by 100%. The hope is that by focusing on the little things that customers appreciate, the chain can come full circle and exemplify its original motto: "Why does a nice juicy steak have to break the bank?" We can think of plenty of popular steakhouse menu items that need a refresh, but who knows? Maybe Sizzler's menu will soon get an update, too.