I Tried And Ranked America's Cheapest Frozen Beef Burritos

In today's economy, who can justify stopping by a local taco shop every other day? Thankfully, there are other options, perhaps not as fresh, that you can find in the freezer aisle of your local grocery or convenience store. These are inexpensive beef burritos that aren't very big, but you could probably get two for the price of a single Taco Bell bean burrito.

I have a fondness for frozen burritos because they are quick; I can just put them in the microwave for under two minutes, and they also appease my snack craving in the middle of the day. I also love brands that sell them individually rather than as part of a package. That means I can grab a variety from the freezer on shopping day and don't have to commit to a single flavor, seven days a week. When it comes to beef burritos in particular, I found that options are somewhat limited. I was only able to find a few at the grocery store and online priced under $2. There are others that exceed that amount, such as Tina's Big Burrito and the El Monterey XX Large. However, those typically cost about $1 more (unless you can find them at a dollar store).

There are some things to consider if you decide to purchase a frozen beef burrito. For such small bites, they typically pack a lot of sodium. The American Heart Association recommends a daily maximum sodium intake of 2,300 milligrams for adults. Some of these burritos have over 600 milligrams per serving, which provides a hefty chunk of that allowance. However, my number one priority when ranking these burritos was flavor — find out more about my criteria in the methodology at the end.