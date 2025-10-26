9 Grocery Store Frozen Chicken Burritos, Ranked Worst To Best
If you're craving a burrito, one of your first stops is probably the frozen section of your local grocery store. In many cases, you'll be faced with a wide array of frozen burrito options, each containing varying ingredients. From beef and bean to bean and cheese, you may think each brand tastes the same — or at least similar — in quality, but I'm here to tell you that's not true.
You will find that beef is the dominant protein in the frozen burrito market, and in most mainstream grocery chains, El Monterey is a brand that sticks out. However, it's getting some decent competition with Red's brand, mostly because Red's is getting creative with its offerings. What you won't find is a big selection of chicken-based options. There are a few, but not as many as you would think — something I discovered while hunting down these frozen fowl foods across many grocery chains.
So limited are the frozen chicken burrito options that, in my mission to rank grocery store chicken burritos, I also included chimichangas, which are basically deep-fried burritos. It wasn't easy, but I managed to gather nine varieties of burritos; some are great, some not-so-good. After tasting each option, here are the frozen chicken burritos (and a few chimichangas) ranked from worst to best, so you know which ones to pick up from your frozen food section.
9. Counter Chicken Queso Burrito
The Counter Chicken Queso Burrito is the largest burrito on this list, and is also the most hearty, with 30 grams of protein. The presentation is beautiful, and it doesn't crack in the microwave. This also might crisp up nicely in the air fryer if that's your preparation style. However, the flavor just isn't as good as its aesthetics, which is really disappointing since these run $4.99 each at my local Target. Initially, the flavor had me, although the chicken looked more like shredded beef at first glance. It's really finely shredded, which gives it a strange mouthfeel.
This burrito is a collaboration with TikTok influencer Tom Walsh, who specializes in recipes for high-protein, low-calorie dishes. Where he went wrong, I think, is the queso, which is just not good. It has a bitterness that turns sour on the aftertaste. Queso is hard to master and depends on what kind of cheese you use. Here, Counter describes it as savory queso sauce. While the ingredients list does feature cheddar cheese, I couldn't taste it. If you can stand the unpleasantness of a bitter queso and want to prioritize your protein intake, you might want to try this 340-calorie option. It has a promising start, but sadly gives way to a disappointing finish.
8. Red's Organic Chicken, Cilantro & Lime Burrito
In my opinion, Red's is normally a very good frozen burrito brand. Its beef options are some of my favorites and are always a filling if you need a meal in a pinch. Sadly, Red's Organic Chicken, Cilantro & Lime Burrito misses the mark, but only by a little.
The presentation is as you would expect, with just a small flour tortilla and nothing overly exciting. You would anticipate by the name that this would be a savory but refreshing citric explosion, but it's really more of a fizzle. Subtle in both cilantro and lime flavors, this burrito has some identity issues. Those suffering from cilantro-tastes-like-soap disorder might not have a problem with this one. The lime is there and serves as its flavor foundation, but it could have used a little bit more zest. The main role of the chicken seems to be textural variety, as it adds next to nothing to the flavor.
Once cooked — I used the microwave — the filling becomes mushy and soggy. The tortilla does, however, stay intact. This burrito isn't the worst on this list, but it's definitely not as flavorful as the name suggests. Coming in at $1.99 each at my local Target, Red's Organic Chicken, Cilantro & Lime Burrito is easy enough to fit into your grocery budget. However, Red's has much better burrito options.
7. Red's Chicken Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo is an interesting kind of sausage; it boasts a unique flavor and tends to crumble when you cook it. It also marries well with eggs, making it a great breakfast food. Stuffed with chicken chorizo, scrambled eggs, white cheddar, pepper jack, and mozzarella cheese, and seasoned with paprika and rosemary, it sounds good on the wrapper, but does it follow through as a concept?
Yes, and no. Red's Chicken Chorizo Breakfast Burrito gets high marks for innovation, but that might be all. This isn't going to replace your favorite fast food restaurant's breakfast burritos, and it's probably not supposed to. Still, it is passable; maybe since it's chicken-based, we can call it a "lite" version. Whereas your standard taco shop's rendition is flavorful and hearty, Red's is only faint in comparison. Granted, it's a frozen grocery store burrito, but if a company is going to swing big, it should at least get all the bases covered.
The flavors lack what could make this special. The chorizo is understated, and you wouldn't know eggs are a part of the ingredients. At 340 calories per burrito, it feels like it should have more gumption. It relies heavily on spice, which helps support the chorizo, but beyond that, it's weak. For $2.39 per burrito, it's a nice snack, but it seems a significant amount of its boldness went into the packaging.
6. Red's Grilled Chicken & Cheddar Burrito
Red's seems to be creeping up on El Monterey to snatch its frozen burrito crown. Its bright-colored packaging stands out in the freezer section, and it brags about utilizing non-GMO (when possible) ingredients and baking its tortillas fresh daily. For the most part, the brand is nailing the frozen burrito game. Take Red's Grilled Chicken & Cheddar Burrito, for instance. There is a lot to savor with this little offering — even if the puffed-up packaging makes the product look bigger than it actually is.
The flavor in this burrito makes up for any confusion over its size. At 320 calories, it's filled with grilled chicken, pinto beans, white cheddar, zesty pepper jack cheese, bell peppers, and green chile peppers. Like most frozen burritos, it all turns into a cheese mass after being cooked, so it all melds into a hot slurry. However, all the flavors come through, especially the pepper jack cheese. The tortilla gets a little tough after sitting out for a few minutes while you wait for it to cool down, but overall, this frozen burrito gets high marks for being so delicious. It's a little more expensive at $1.99, but worth the few extra cents if you want something tasty on the go.
5. El Monterey Chicken & Cheese Chimichanga
These spicy little numbers aren't going to burn your tongue off, but they do pack a little kick. Along with chicken, cheese, and green chile peppers, El Monterey Chicken & Cheese Chimichangas (280 calories each) have a dash of jalapeño peppers — just enough to open up your taste buds.
El Monterey has become a dominant company in the frozen burrito section, and its beef burritos are probably the best of them all. But when it comes to chicken, it may want to rethink its recipe. While certainly not the worst of the frozen chicken burrito lot, these chimichangas don't compare to El Monterey's own top-tier beef varieties. El Monterey Shredded Steak & Cheese Burritos are a masterclass in frozen, quick-heat meals, so definitely check those out if you have a craving for red meat.
But back to El Monterey Chicken & Cheese Chimichangas (which cost $1.79 at my local Target), they need some work. These chimichangas spice up your mouth a bit. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but the spices overwhelm the rest of the burrito. While the chunks of chicken are also quite big and will stick to your ribs, it's the spice that is going last once you're done. In an ideal world, El Monterey would season the chicken a bit more and not rely so heavily on the heat.
4. José Olé Chicken & Cheese Chimichanga
For a budget item ($1.32), the José Olé Chicken & Cheese Chimichanga is surprisingly robust. You can probably find the José Olé brand almost anywhere, from the freezer section of your grocery store to the gas station — and considering how good they are, it's no wonder. The José Olé Chicken & Cheese Chimichanga contains shredded chicken (of course), as well as cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and long-grain rice. This has a good mouthfeel, with a creamy blend of cheese and chicken that delivers on flavor.
As with most frozen chicken burritos, you can't really taste the chicken, and this is no exception. However, the overall flavor combination is delicious, and it has a good flour tortilla that holds up well in the microwave. José Olé is probably one of the most ubiquitous brands on this list. Its products are widespread for a reason; they aren't going to break your wallet, but they don't taste like they boast a low price tag. In a pinch, they make a great snack, and with the right condiments and sides, make a great meal.
3. Whole & Simple Chicken, Cilantro & Lime Burrito
Aldi is always releasing new products, with the chain holding a reputation for producing dupes of other popular brands for half the price. While it doesn't always stick the landing, fortunately, it has more hits than misses. Its Whole & Simple Chicken, Cilantro & Lime Burrito is just one example. Aldi sells its burritos in a package of four, but its claims of being an affordable grocery chain arguably come into question since each box costs $8.25 at my closest location. That's about $2.00 per serving, and you can't buy just one.
Flavor-wise, these are better than Red's Organic Chicken, Cilantro & Lime Burrito, if only because you can prominently taste the cilantro and lime. As with many frozen chicken burritos, the poultry is there mostly for protein and substance, not flavor. If you think cilantro tastes like soap, you may not like these; it's very much the dominant flavor. Undertones of lime happen but subtly. The tortillas are standard, nothing special, but I loved how soft they were. These aren't particularly big, but two burritos with salsa, a side of refried beans, and a handful of tortilla chips make for a fine lunch.
2. Red's Chicken Maple Sausage Breakfast Burrito
We can't help but think that whoever thought up the combination of savory and sweet flavors should win a Nobel Prize, purely because it works so well when using maple as the source of sweetness. Red's Chicken Maple Sausage Breakfast Burritos are small, but they pack a mighty breakfast punch that's both satisfying at 330 calories apiece and delicious. While I don't think Red's was trying to duplicate the chicken and waffles profile, it's reminiscent of that combination, just a bit more subtle.
Your first bite is a salty introduction that gives way to the smooth essence of maple syrup. Since this is chicken sausage, you're not going to get that spongy texture like some other sausage products. Rather, the scrambled eggs, green chile peppers, and three kinds of cheese (American, pepper jack, and Monterey Jack) are perfectly incorporated into the soft flour tortilla to give it a smooth but slightly spicy finish. These are pretty small for $2.39 at 4.5 ounces apiece, but it's a great breakfast or snack item if you're willing to splurge. Serve this at breakfast, and you might have to work them into your weekly grocery rotation.
1. Sprouts Fajita Chicken Burrito
With tons of flavorful chicken stuffed in a flour tortilla, these frozen burritos are closest in flavor to your favorite local taco shop. Although not as big and not as stuffed with fresh ingredients, these are produced by Sprouts, a chain known for its focus on organic produce, so that's reassuring. Black beans, rice, and chicken don't seem that exciting for a 260-calorie burrito, but Sprouts has added the right amount of seasoning (if not slightly too much smoked paprika) for a tasty dining experience. These were $2.79 at my local Sprouts.
The word "fajita" is in the name, but don't expect grilled veggies in this burrito. It does contain both red and green peppers, but it doesn't give off a sizzling vegetable flavor profile. Still, the flavor is there, and this burrito tastes more homemade than any others on this list. Couple this burrito with a side of rajas, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole, and you've got a full meal. If you want to go a step further, open a bag of tortilla chips and serve them on the side with a nice Jarritos soda to round out the occasion.
Methodology
I love frozen burritos, and they are rarely absent from my freezer drawer. They make for a great on-the-go breakfast as preparation is typically quick and simple, depending on how you prepare them. As you might imagine, I was excited to get this assignment. However, I ran into a problem early on: chicken burritos are a rare find. If this were about frozen beef burritos, the list would have been a lot longer.
To try as many as possible, I scoured my local stores to find all the chicken options and had them delivered. The prices featured in this list are taken from the shelves, not an inflated delivery price. Since the selection was so limited, I included chicken chimichangas, too. After all, they are basically burritos, but fried. My cooking method was in the microwave, per the directions on each burrito. Some took a few extra seconds to heat through.
I judged each burrito on price, flavor and size, taking into account my experience with certain brands. I ate them with no condiments or accompaniments in order to let each product speak for itself. Although my husband helped me with the taste test, all opinions are my own.