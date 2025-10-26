9 Grocery Store Frozen Chicken Burritos, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're craving a burrito, one of your first stops is probably the frozen section of your local grocery store. In many cases, you'll be faced with a wide array of frozen burrito options, each containing varying ingredients. From beef and bean to bean and cheese, you may think each brand tastes the same — or at least similar — in quality, but I'm here to tell you that's not true.

You will find that beef is the dominant protein in the frozen burrito market, and in most mainstream grocery chains, El Monterey is a brand that sticks out. However, it's getting some decent competition with Red's brand, mostly because Red's is getting creative with its offerings. What you won't find is a big selection of chicken-based options. There are a few, but not as many as you would think — something I discovered while hunting down these frozen fowl foods across many grocery chains.

So limited are the frozen chicken burrito options that, in my mission to rank grocery store chicken burritos, I also included chimichangas, which are basically deep-fried burritos. It wasn't easy, but I managed to gather nine varieties of burritos; some are great, some not-so-good. After tasting each option, here are the frozen chicken burritos (and a few chimichangas) ranked from worst to best, so you know which ones to pick up from your frozen food section.