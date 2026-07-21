9 Fast Food Chains Only People On The West Coast Get To Enjoy (Sorry East Coasters)

Many would argue that the West Coast is the best coast, and that opinion extends to one of the most American traditions: fast food. The West Coast has given us an impressive portion of the world's favorite chains. To name a few, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Starbucks, and Panda Express all have roots in the western United States. Of course, these iconic chains can now be enjoyed across the country (and the globe). Even the most famous (formerly) West Coast-exclusive fast food chain, In-N-Out, has locations in all but eight U.S. states, with restaurants as far east as Tennessee.

Luckily for West Coasters looking to assert culinary and cultural dominance over their East Coast friends, there are still plenty of West Coast-only fast food chains that those on the Atlantic side will have to travel for. Here are nine of the most popular fast food chains with no locations east of the Mississippi River.