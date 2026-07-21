9 Fast Food Chains Only People On The West Coast Get To Enjoy (Sorry East Coasters)
Many would argue that the West Coast is the best coast, and that opinion extends to one of the most American traditions: fast food. The West Coast has given us an impressive portion of the world's favorite chains. To name a few, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Starbucks, and Panda Express all have roots in the western United States. Of course, these iconic chains can now be enjoyed across the country (and the globe). Even the most famous (formerly) West Coast-exclusive fast food chain, In-N-Out, has locations in all but eight U.S. states, with restaurants as far east as Tennessee.
Luckily for West Coasters looking to assert culinary and cultural dominance over their East Coast friends, there are still plenty of West Coast-only fast food chains that those on the Atlantic side will have to travel for. Here are nine of the most popular fast food chains with no locations east of the Mississippi River.
Burgerville
Burgerville is a beloved regional burger joint that operates 40 locations across Oregon and Washington. The chain's fresh, regionally focused menu (75% of ingredients are locally sourced) highlights Pacific Northwest flavors — think Walla Walla onion rings, Oregon strawberry milkshakes, and Tillamook cheddar-topped cheeseburgers that some would argue rival In-N-Out.
Burgerville is, as the name suggests, most famous for its burgers, but the seafood section of the menu shouldn't be overlooked. The fast food spot's wild-caught fish and chips makes our list of the best restaurant chain fried fish dishes.
Hot Dog on a Stick
Hot Dog on a Stick is a California-based corn dog franchise with 44 locations in five states: California, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. The fun, stick-themed menu features corn dogs, cheese on a stick (which replaces the hot dog with cheese), french fries, funnel cake sticks, and hand-stomped lemonade.
The chain was founded on Santa Monica's iconic Muscle Beach in 1946 and has been a staple of mall food courts and children's birthday parties across the region ever since. Good news for corn dog-loving East Coasters: Hot Dog on a Stick was sold to a new owner in summer 2026 who is hinting at a nationwide expansion.
Skippers
Skippers is a family-friendly fish and chips spot with outposts across Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, and Idaho. The nostalgic fried fish franchise is known for its crispy-crunchy Alaskan pollock and hearty Northwest clam chowder, plus tangy coleslaw and sweet funnel cake fries.
Sadly for fans, it's one of the restaurants that have shrunk significantly. At its peak in the 1980s, Skippers was the fourth largest seafood chain in the country with more than 200 restaurants in the Western United States and Canada, but these days it's down to just three full-service restaurants and about 65 grab-and-go locations in grocery stores and gas stations.
TacoTime
TacoTime is a quick-service Mexican chain with over 300 locations in the western United States and Canada. The Oregon-born taco franchise is generally considered a step up from Taco Bell, with an emphasis on serving fresh, quality ingredients at affordable prices. In fact, TacoTime is one of the restaurant chains that use the highest quality beef in their tacos. The menu includes soft and crispy tacos and burritos, quesadillas, nachos, and other Mexican American fast food classics, loaded with plenty of cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Togo's
Togo's is a San Jose-born sandwich shop with restaurants in four western states: California, Oregon, Washington, and Nevada. The regional franchise offers a wide range of made-to-order sammies, from tangy BBQ beef to avocado-stuffed California veggie, plus fresh soups and salads. Togo's is perhaps best known for its fan-favorite hot pastrami and for serving its sandwiches "Togo's-style" (loaded up with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, sliced pepperoncini, and salt and pepper).
Braum's
Braum's Ice Cream and Dairy Store is a regional dessert shop with over 300 locations across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. Customers can enjoy burgers, baked goods, and more than 100 flavors of ice cream made with A2 milk from Braum's private dairy herd. Despite its massive popularity (Braum's ice cream is one of America's most iconic snack foods), the family-owned chain is unlikely to expand nationwide, as it has pledged to only operate locations within a 330-mile radius of its dairy farm and processing plant in Tuttle, Oklahoma.
Blake's Lotaburger
Blake's Lotaburger is a firmly established New Mexico cultural institution (it even made a cameo on "Breaking Bad"). Founded in 1952 in Albuquerque, the southwestern fast food joint now operates over 70 locations in New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas. Blake's Lotaburger slings loaded burgers, chicken sandwiches, and burritos, plus regional specialties like Frito pie. The cult-favorite chain is undeniably most famous for its award-winning, nationally known "New Mexico Style" cheeseburger, featuring two beef patties smothered with Hatch green chiles and melted cheese.
Arctic Circle
Arctic Circle is a Utah-based burger and shake chain with nearly 70 outposts across eight western states. Menu highlights include 100% Black Angus beef burgers, flaky, fried Alaskan halibut, and over-the-top Utah-style shakes. Arctic Circle is particularly famous for its signature fry sauce, a regional food hardly anyone knows about. The little-known specialty can be purchased by the bottle (spoiler alert: It's basically a spiced-up blend of mayo and ketchup).
Ezell's Famous Chicken
Ezell's Famous Chicken is a regionally renowned fried chicken franchise with locations in Washington and Oregon. Founded in Seattle in 1984, the chain slings crunchy Louisiana-style fried chicken in original and spicy varieties, plus crinkle fries, classic comfort sides, and sweet potato pie. Luckily for East Coasters, Ezell's has plans to bring its celebrated chicken (which counts Oprah Winfrey among its famous fans) nationwide.