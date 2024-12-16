The New Mexico Fast Food Spot With A Nationally-Known Cheeseburger

You can tell where an American grew up by what fast food burger they rep for the most. California natives will tell you In-N-Out Burger or Fatburger is the best. If you were raised in the South, it's all about Whataburger; people even claim Whataburger's ketchup is superior. Midwesterners sing the praises of Culver's burgers and frozen custard. Those raised in New Mexico have a spicy secret weapon in the regional fast food burger wars: a statewide fast food chain called Blake's Lotaburger. In fact, Blake's is so ingrained in New Mexico culture that Skyler White is seen chowing down on Blake's food in multiple episodes of famously NM-based "Breaking Bad".

The first Blake's Lotaburger opened in 1952 in Albuquerque, NM. Over the years, the store footprint spread across the state and now includes locations in Arizona and Texas. The chain prides itself on cooking your order from scratch, from locally-sourced ingredients; everything that goes into a Blake's burger, save the bun, arrives from within Albuquerque. This means diners get a fresh cheeseburger every time.

The original menu didn't even offer drinks; your options were the namesake Lotaburger, smaller Itsaburger, and chips. The most popular and acclaimed item on Blake's menus today is the "New Mexico Style" cheeseburger — a Lotaburger or Itsaburger topped with a generous helping of Hatch green chiles.