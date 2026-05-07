14 Regional Foods Hardly Anyone Knows About, According To Reddit

There are some regional or local foods that everyone knows about. If you travel up into New England for your summer vacation, chances are good that you're going to come across a lobster roll. Headed to Philly? Gotta get that cheesesteak. New York City? Bagels and pizza await your tastebuds.

However, there are also some foods that haven't been able to stretch beyond the geographical boundaries of their popularity — foods that are beloved to locals, but never really caught on beyond that. There's no logical reason why they haven't. Try them once and you'll probably agree that they're pretty good. Still, when locals leave their hometowns, they may realize that some of the meals they've enjoyed for possibly decades aren't common knowledge to the broader public. Mention them and be met with raised eyebrows and looks of confusion.

If you're looking to expand your knowledge of America's regional cuisine, though, these are dishes that you're going to want to try, asap. Here are some of the regional foods that hardly anyone knows about, according to Reddit users.