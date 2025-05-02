When Did Offal Become Awful To Americans?

Culture shock can be a funny thing. For instance, Americans can often be quite squeamish about foreign cuisine, shuddering at the sight of French escargot (or snails) or turning green from the mere mention of Scottish haggis. But to other countries, it's the Americans who have grotesque eating habits. Anthony Bourdain once remarked that, of all the esoteric foreign dishes he had eaten, nothing was as gross to him as Cinnabon. Nowhere is this disparity more apparent than when it comes to offal. Many other countries have no problem eating animal organs: Black pudding, or sausage made with pig's blood, is popular in the United Kingdom, while lampredotto, made from a cow's fourth stomach, is a regional delicacy in Italy. But give or take a bit of liverwurst or the occasional deep-fried bull testicle, Americans by and large reject offal. Why is that? There are a few different reasons, some of which are more straightforward than others.

First of all, Americans are, in general, somewhat spoiled when it comes to food. America is a very large, very wealthy nation — there are individual cattle ranches in Texas bigger than some European countries — which means we can produce and consume as much meat as we please. And because agriculture is subsidized so heavily by the government, that meat is not only plentiful, but relatively cheap. When you can buy a quality cut of roast beef for ten dollars, you probably don't feel the need to eat tongue.