14 Delicious Biscuit Toppings Beyond Gravy

A well-made biscuit is among the world's most blissful breads. This mighty starch "needs" absolutely nothing, but will pair with almost anything. So, don't get pigeonholed into sticking with just sausage gravy (although we know that slaps). Broaden your biscuit horizons with these 14 tasty toppings that go beyond the usual suspects and bring a little extra joy to the plate.

Don't get us wrong, we're not out here trying to reinvent the breakfast wheel. Think of our suggestions as a friendly chat around the kitchen table, where someone leans in and asks in a barely-contained whisper, "Have you ever tried that on a biscuit?" Suddenly, everyone's scribblin' notes on napkins.

For today's purpose, think of biscuits as little, buttery blank canvases, and the portrait we are creating is one of classic comfort that goes beyond gravy-based "paint". What biscuit brush strokes are we bringing to the culinary canvas? We're talking about creamy pimento cheese, old-school sorghum molasses, and even a cheeky, Arkansas-style "faux gravy." Be it for breakfast, brunch, or a late-night snack, there's room on that biscuit for something new. So, grab a plate and let's see just how far that humble biscuit can go.