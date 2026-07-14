Review: Starbucks Overplays Its Hand With The Blended Energy Refreshers Menu
As a former Starbucks barista, I love trying new drink offerings from the chain, and typically, those new beverages bring unique flavors to the menu. During the summer season specifically, I've come to expect drinks that are refreshing and vibrant, celebrating days in the sun and trips to the beach. These blended drinks initially seemed like the perfect complement to those summer vibes. So on the day they were finally available, I rushed to Starbucks to give them a try to determine if this new line of blended drinks is worth your time and money.
At first glance, these drinks seem to be simply blended versions of some regular menu options, but if you take a closer look at the ingredients, you'll find an ingredient the chain calls "blending powder." It includes gum arabic, maltodextrin, xanthan gum, natural flavor, silica, and stevia extract. This mixture is likely added in an attempt help the drinks stay homogenous rather than separating within moments of leaving the blender. I wondered if it would do the trick, but after seeing several barista reactions on Reddit, I wasn't too optimistic.
Methodology
The newest additions to Starbucks' summer drinks menu really fall into one of two categories: coconut or lemonade. I figured I would try the Matcha Lemonade since it's quite different from the other lemonade offerings, and then sample a small selection of the coconut drinks and the lemonade ones. Ultimately, I would determine if the drinks are worth your time based on flavor and whether the blended aspect really adds to the drink in a significant enough way. If the drinks are tasty, reasonably sweet without going overboard, and enjoyable to drink, they would win out for taste. Texture-wise, I knew I would face more of a challenge, but I hoped for drinks that benefited from their blended nature and even the new powder rather than simply ordering them as iced drinks.
Blended Matcha Lemonade taste test
When Starbucks took several drinks off its menu in March 2025, Matcha Lemonade was among the ill-fated items. However, with this summer menu update, the drink has reemerged, but this time, it's blended.
Ever since I tried Starbucks' Dubai Chocolate Matcha, I've become quite the fan of this vibrant green drink. Typically, I go for iced options that are creamy and even heavily flavored with white mocha and brown sugar, all topped with strawberry cold foam. Setting aside my typical matcha preferences, I was curious how the Blended Matcha Lemonade would taste without creamy elements. I anticipated a sweet, earthy taste, but that's not at all what the Blended Matcha Lemonade tasted like. Instead, it reminded me of Starbucks' old Tazo Zen Green Tea and lemonade mixture. Surprisingly, the earthiness of the Matcha was nearly nonexistent. Instead, it was reasonably sweet, without being over the top, and ultra refreshing. I couldn't quite imagine how a Blended Matcha Lemonade would be an ideal summer drink, but after only a few sips, I quickly understood.
Blended Lemonade Drinks Energy taste test
Lemonade mixed with Starbucks Refreshers is nothing new. The blended lemonade energy drink options are Strawberry Açaí, Blue Coconut, Mango Strawberry, Mango Dragonfruit, Passionfruit Guava, and Cannon Ball. I opted for the Mango Strawberry Lemonade Energy Refresher (flavors introduced in April with a summery mango menu) and the Passionfruit Guava Lemonade Energy Refresher to get a feel for the lineup.
Like many blended drinks at Starbucks, I expected a fair amount of quick separation that would make the drinks less enjoyable, but the separation wasn't as evident (thanks to that blending powder). However, not even a new powder can stop the Florida sun from melting a frosty drink, and it happened quickly. The mango strawberry lemonade tasted more like mango, Starbucks' new fruity syrup, than it did like strawberry, but the fruity combination was certainly enjoyable. Though the mango strawberry lemonade didn't taste as much like a straight-up energy drink, the passionfruit guava lemonade certainly did. Oddly, the barista still included the boba balls in my drink, even though they shouldn't be included, so this meant just a little extra fruitiness. Even with the boba, I didn't enjoy it as much as I hoped I would, and of the two lemonades I tried, the Blended Mango Strawberry Lemonade Energy Refresher was tastier. The guava passionfruit option lent itself to a battery acid sort of taste that might be ideal if you're enjoying a straight-up canned energy drink, but not something I wanted to enjoy from Starbucks.
Blended Coconut Drinks Energy taste test
In addition to the blended lemonade drinks, Starbucks offers its coconut milk Refreshers blended too. For the coconut milk-based drinks, you can choose from blended versions of the Pink Drink, Ocean Drink, Mango Dream, Dragon Drink, Island Colada, and Pink Cannon Ball. I opted for the Island Colada and Pink Drink for this taste test.
I hoped that the Island Colada would have less of that energy drink taste, and while it was improved, it wasn't altogether absent, unfortunately. Thankfully, the Pink Drink blended up was much better. It's not necessarily an improvement on a typical pink drink, and the texture didn't really do much to change my overall feelings on the drink. All told, especially with the coconut milk drinks, the blending just felt a little unnecessary, especially when it still quickly melted and rapidly changed texture in the summer heat, even with the mysterious blending powder added.
Will Starbucks' new blended drinks make a mark this summer?
The Blended Matcha Lemonade is definitely worth a try if you're looking to switch up your typical frozen summer favorite. However, the rest of the blended energy drinks on the menu just aren't different enough from the regular Refreshers to make me want to order them again.
More than anything, they make me wonder what the point is of blending up a drink that's really just going to melt even quicker in the summer heat. Living in Florida, heat melts drinks ultra quickly, so they're entirely unnecessary in these parts. Not to mention, the blending of the drinks tasted like it watered them down a little bit. As a result, there's less flavor and even less of a draw to try this change up. And I should mention, I could taste the stevia of the blending powder, and I must say, I'm not a fan. Starbucks' early summer drink menu was great, but this one just didn't hit the same.