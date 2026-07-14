Review: Starbucks Overplays Its Hand With The Blended Energy Refreshers Menu

As a former Starbucks barista, I love trying new drink offerings from the chain, and typically, those new beverages bring unique flavors to the menu. During the summer season specifically, I've come to expect drinks that are refreshing and vibrant, celebrating days in the sun and trips to the beach. These blended drinks initially seemed like the perfect complement to those summer vibes. So on the day they were finally available, I rushed to Starbucks to give them a try to determine if this new line of blended drinks is worth your time and money.

At first glance, these drinks seem to be simply blended versions of some regular menu options, but if you take a closer look at the ingredients, you'll find an ingredient the chain calls "blending powder." It includes gum arabic, maltodextrin, xanthan gum, natural flavor, silica, and stevia extract. This mixture is likely added in an attempt help the drinks stay homogenous rather than separating within moments of leaving the blender. I wondered if it would do the trick, but after seeing several barista reactions on Reddit, I wasn't too optimistic.