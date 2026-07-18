5 Best Chick-Fil-A Menu Items You Need To Order For Maximum Protein

When you're looking to eat something on the lighter side, chicken is a meat often sought after for its lean protein-to-fat ratio. We all know that fast food isn't considered health food, but not only is Chick-fil-A considered the highest quality fast food chain in the United States (according to customers), it's also a popular destination for those looking to enjoy a balanced meal while on the go, in a pinch, or simply because they're craving it. Since menu items at Chick-fil-A that don't contain chicken are few and far between, you're almost guaranteed to consume at least some amount of satiating protein that can hold you over for a few hours.

On this list you'll find menu items that not only offer some of the highest amounts of protein, but also don't go overboard on calories. Believe it or not, you won't find any of Chick-fil-A's salads listed here. Instead, you'll find menu favorites ranging from sandwiches to breakfast items and even chicken nuggets!