5 Best Chick-Fil-A Menu Items You Need To Order For Maximum Protein
When you're looking to eat something on the lighter side, chicken is a meat often sought after for its lean protein-to-fat ratio. We all know that fast food isn't considered health food, but not only is Chick-fil-A considered the highest quality fast food chain in the United States (according to customers), it's also a popular destination for those looking to enjoy a balanced meal while on the go, in a pinch, or simply because they're craving it. Since menu items at Chick-fil-A that don't contain chicken are few and far between, you're almost guaranteed to consume at least some amount of satiating protein that can hold you over for a few hours.
On this list you'll find menu items that not only offer some of the highest amounts of protein, but also don't go overboard on calories. Believe it or not, you won't find any of Chick-fil-A's salads listed here. Instead, you'll find menu favorites ranging from sandwiches to breakfast items and even chicken nuggets!
Chicken strips
The chain's Chick-n-Strips aren't just for kids — they're a great option for anyone looking to enjoy the taste of Chick-fil-A's signature crispy chicken sans the fixings. The protein in these little guys shine bright at a whopping 39 grams of protein in four Chick-n-Strips. Both carbs and fat are on the lower-end (especially for fast food breaded and fried chicken) at 22 grams of carbs, 19 grams of fat, and 410 calories altogether.
The beauty of this entree is that you can add it to or enjoy it next to one of Chick-fil-A's sides — like its side salad, kale crunch salad, waffle potato fries, or mac and cheese — to provide the best of both worlds. Not to mention, enjoying it with any of these sides adds even more protein — anywhere from 4 to 6 grams extra from either of the salads or waffle fries to an extra 20 grams from the mac and cheese.
Grilled nuggets
If you want an even leaner alternative to the Chick-n-Strips, the grilled nuggets are the leanest option on Chick-fil-A's menu. The grilled nuggets provide 25 grams of protein at only 130 calories with a measly 1 gram of carbs and 3 grams of fat. This is an easy go-to for anyone following a keto or low-carb diet since it doesn't require any modifications and Chick-fil-A's grilled chicken is top-ranked. However, because protein tends to be more filling when paired with sources of fat and fiber, enjoying the grilled nuggets with a healthy source of each may help keep you fuller longer.
Similar to the Chick-n-Strips, add the protein-rich grilled nuggets to the side salad with your favorite dressing, kale crunch salad, or mac and cheese. Any of these sides with the grilled nuggets can take the protein from 25 grams to between 29 and 30 grams of protein on either salad or as much as 45 grams of protein when enjoyed with the mac and cheese. The nuggets can also be just as tasty and satisfying dipped in a flavorful sauce, like the garden herb ranch or the chain's signature Chick-fil-A sauce.
Egg White Grill
For a breakfast option with one of the highest amounts of protein that's also low in calories, the Egg White Grill is your new go-to fast food breakfast order — just make sure you get it before the time Chick-fil-A stops serving breakfast. This sandwich contains 27 grams of lean protein from the grilled chicken and egg whites, keeping fat low at 8 grams. However, you'll still get a satisfying richness from the American cheese and toasty, nutty notes from the English muffin. All combined the sandwich has 29 grams of carbohydrates and boasts just 300 calories.
Though the macros of this sandwich could be the poster child of what a balanced fast food breakfast sandwich should offer, the sandwich may leave more to be desired by some, according to comments from social media and online forums. This is typically remedied by adding an extra egg white, a few slices of bacon or cheese, or even just a few dips or squeezes of your favorite sauce, like the chain's zesty buffalo sauce.
Deluxe sandwich
Chick-fil-A's Deluxe Sandwich is a classic menu item that's also one of the highest in protein. The crispy breaded chicken topped with American cheese, dill pickles (don't knock pickles on a fried chicken sandwich), lettuce, and tomato served on a classic white buttery bun all comes in at 32 grams of protein and 490 calories. For those wanting something on the lighter-side while still enjoying a crispy, breaded chicken filet, this is a great option. You're also getting a balanced ratio of both fat and carbohydrates at 22 grams of fat and 43 grams of carbohydrates to help keep you satisfied.
Both the chicken and cheese are major contributions to this sandwich's protein content, but the bun also adds about 5 grams of protein. If you're following a low-carb diet, you can always ditch the bun and try one of the many unspoken Chick-fil-A menu hacks by wrapping the sandwich in lettuce and adding an extra slice of American cheese (which also has 5 grams of protein). This would allow you to consume the same amount of protein without skimping on flavor or portability.
Grilled chicken club
The Grilled Chicken Club comes in at 37 grams of protein for 520 calories. Similar to the Deluxe Sandwich, you're getting a balanced amount of fat and carbohydrates here at 22 grams of fat and 45 grams of carbohydrates. This sandwich really packs the satisfaction factor with protein from three heavy hitters: the grilled chicken, Colby Jack cheese, and applewood-smoked bacon. If you want indulgence while also not feeling like you went off the deep end, this is the Chick-fil-A order to get.
For low-carb or keto eaters the toasted multigrain brioche bun is the major source of carbohydrates, but it does add 7 grams of protein to the sandwich. If you ditch the bun to help meet your goals you'll still be getting a decent amount of protein at 30 grams. To bump that back up closer to 40 grams without the bun, ask for an extra slice of cheese, extra bacon, or both!