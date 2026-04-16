Why Do People Put Pickles On Fried Chicken Sandwiches?

One of the most consistent ingredients in any fried chicken sandwich (beyond the chicken and the bun) is pickles. You don't have to be a food scientist to know that a few pickle chips nestled between crispy poultry and a soft bun can take any chicken sandwich to the next level. However, the reason pickles are such a popular fried chicken sandwich topping is easily explained by a bit of flavor science.

It's no secret that a little acid can go a long way in perfectly reviving leftovers, upgrading soup, and generally improving food, and chicken sandwiches are no exception. Tangy, vinegar-brined pickles provide an acidic touch that balances beautifully with the rich, fatty flavor of the fried chicken. What's more, the grassy, subtly sweet flavor of dill (one of the most popular pickle varieties) adds a lovely brightness to chicken. While other acidic chicken sandwich toppings you need to try, such as zesty coleslaw, pickled onions, and even pico de gallo, can have a similar flavor-amplifying effect, the cheap, convenient, and accessible nature of pickles has firmly established them as the go-to way to add acid to a fried chicken sandwich.