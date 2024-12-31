The Fast Food Chain That First Put Chicken Sandwiches On Its Menu

Chick-fil-A started serving up fried chicken sandwiches in 1964, but they came with a side of dubious claims. Chick-fil-A was, undeniably, the first restaurant chain to sell fried chicken sandwiches on a national scale. But for years the company didn't just claim that they were the first to sell chicken sandwiches, they claimed they were the first to invent them. In the words of the company's original slogan, "We didn't invent the chicken, just the chicken sandwich."

Did Chick-fil-A invent the chicken sandwich? No. The chain's founder, Samuel Truett Cathy, was far from the first person to put a fried filet between two pieces of bread. Restaurants and cafés had been selling fried chicken sandwiches for at least 30 years already (and likely longer).

Nowadays, Chick-fil-A is a little more humble. The chain's new slogan, "Eat Mor Chikin," debuted in 1995 and Chick-fil-A's website makes no claim to the invention of the sandwich. Even references to the original slogan are gone. Still, decades of exposure has kept the myth alive. It isn't the first time Chick-fil-A has altered the brand and it won't be the last (just recently Chick-fil-A has changed its mind about antibiotics).