The Simple Rule For Perfectly Revived Leftovers

Leftovers are one of life's greatest pleasures — what could be more satisfying than enjoying the comfort of a home-cooked meal in minutes, almost without lifting a finger? Although many dishes are better as leftovers (soup tends to taste even more flavorful the next day), sometimes reheated food can be a bit lacking in the flavor and texture department. Luckily, there's a simple trick for bringing blah-tasting leftovers back to life: add acidity.

A splash of acid wakes up dull flavors and adds a fresh twist to almost any day-old dish. Even better, reviving leftovers with acid is super easy — it can be as simple as adding a drizzle of your favorite vinegar (like the fruity vinegar Andrew Zimmern uses almost daily), a squeeze of citrus juice, or a squirt of a tomato-based sauce like ketchup. In terms of timing, acidic ingredients tend to shine brightest as a finishing touch, so it's usually best to add that boost of acidity after reheating your cold leftovers using this microwave trick.