The Simple Rule For Perfectly Revived Leftovers
Leftovers are one of life's greatest pleasures — what could be more satisfying than enjoying the comfort of a home-cooked meal in minutes, almost without lifting a finger? Although many dishes are better as leftovers (soup tends to taste even more flavorful the next day), sometimes reheated food can be a bit lacking in the flavor and texture department. Luckily, there's a simple trick for bringing blah-tasting leftovers back to life: add acidity.
A splash of acid wakes up dull flavors and adds a fresh twist to almost any day-old dish. Even better, reviving leftovers with acid is super easy — it can be as simple as adding a drizzle of your favorite vinegar (like the fruity vinegar Andrew Zimmern uses almost daily), a squeeze of citrus juice, or a squirt of a tomato-based sauce like ketchup. In terms of timing, acidic ingredients tend to shine brightest as a finishing touch, so it's usually best to add that boost of acidity after reheating your cold leftovers using this microwave trick.
How to add acidity to your leftovers
There are endless creative ways to add a boost of acidity to a wide variety of dishes, so don't be afraid to play around with different leftovers and acid pairings. For example, you could garnish curry with a spoon of tart Greek yogurt, squeeze some lemon juice or tartar sauce on seafood, or splash a bit of vinegar into soups and stews. In addition to condiments and sauces (there is a difference), don't overlook your spice cabinet. Tangy seasonings like sumac and Tajin, which go on everything, are a tasty and nearly effortless way to zhuzh up boring reheated meals.
If you want to take things to the next level, you could also try adding a bit of texture, which is another thing leftovers often lack. For example, throw some crushed tortilla chips and sour cream on chili, mix some chopped pickles and fried onions into mac and cheese, or top roasted veggies with toasted nuts and crème fraîche. If you're looking for other ways to give leftover food a new life, consider transforming your leftovers into a delicious dip.