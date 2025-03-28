Condiments Vs. Sauces: What Makes Them Different?

A sauce is commonly built into a dish — like béchamel in a lasagna, gravy tossed into poutine, or meatballs simmered in a rich marinara. When talking sauce, it usually develops flavor over time as it cooks. It even tends to thicken over heat or by being blended with other ingredients to form something greater than the sum of its parts.

A condiment is typically something you add at the table to adjust the final taste. Mustard on a sandwich, hot sauce on tacos, or the obvious friendship between ketchup and fries; This is all condiment territory. Condiments allow the diner to tweak the flavor to their liking rather than serving as an integral part of the recipe itself.

Of course, the lines blur when certain foods flip between categories. Look at barbecue sauce, for example. If it's slathered onto a rack of ribs before it hits the grill, it's a sauce. But if you're dunking your brisket in it at the table, now it's a condiment. Soy sauce follows the same logic; If it's cooked into a stir-fry, it behaves like a sauce, but if you drown your sushi in soy sauce at the table, it acts as a condiment. Even something as simple as butter can shift depending on the context; Melting it into a pan for cooking makes it a sauce, but when spread onto a roll, it's a condiment. The distinction isn't always black and white, but it mostly centers around when the item at hand happens to enter the equation.