Quiche Vs. Tart: What's The Difference?

The defining characteristic of a quiche is its rich, creamy custard filling made of eggs and heavy cream. This custard is poured into a shortcrust pastry and baked until set, creating a hearty dish that's perfect for brunch, lunch, or even a light dinner. Unlike tarts, quiche is almost always made with a buttery, flaky pie crust that holds up well against the wet custard filling. The pastry is typically partially blind-baked before adding the filling to prevent a soggy bottom and ensure a crisp and structured base.

One of the best things about quiche is its versatility with savory ingredients. You can easily fill it with bacon, ham, spinach, mushrooms, cheese, and more to create endless variations. One of the most famous quiche recipes — quiche Lorraine — combines eggs, cream, cheese, and smoky bacon for a rich and comforting flavor.

Some quiches are baked in standard pie dishes, but they're usually deep-dish. However, it's worth noting that quiche can sometimes be made in shallower forms, depending on the recipe. The crust provides a delicate crunch, while the custard filling remains soft and tender but firm enough to hold its shape when sliced.

Even though quiche has a luxurious, creamy texture, the balance of crust, eggs, and mix-ins keeps it from feeling too heavy. If you're looking for a filling and savory dish, quiche is a comfort food favorite that pairs beautifully with a light salad or roasted vegetables.