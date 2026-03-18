14 Fast Food Restaurants With The Best Grilled Chicken

In 2019, a mini food revolution unfolded. The catalyst was a sandwich—Popeyes' now-legendary fried chicken creation. When it went viral, a chicken arms race broke out. Competing chains scrambled to launch their own sandwiches and prove their version had the juiciest meat.

Almost overnight, chicken rose from the rank of lowly fast food afterthought and became the new drive-thru champion. Burgers had dominated the industry for decades, but suddenly the spotlight shifted to poultry. Customers couldn't get enough, and brands realized chicken had far more potential than a basic fried patty tucked onto a value menu.

Seven years later, the ripple effects of that moment are still shaping fast food menus. While fried chicken grabbed most of the headlines, chains also began investing in another direction: grilled chicken. We found fast food restaurants that treat their chicken with better marinades, open-flame grills, and charbroiling methods that draw as much flavor as possible out of the meat. These quick service spots prove you don't have to choose between eating well and eating good.