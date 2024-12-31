How The George Foreman Grill Became A Kitchen Appliance Heavyweight

George Foreman made quite a name for himself in the boxing ring in a professional career that netted 76 wins, with 68 by knockouts. After retiring in 1977 to become a preacher, he returned to the ring a decade later. In 1994, he miraculously regained the heavyweight titles, before hanging it up for good in 1997. All along the way, Foreman had a winning smile that he lent many times as a pitchman for products like Meineke, Doritos, McDonald's, Oscar-Mayer, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Nike.

Foreman often recalls in interviews when a friend told him, "George, you're making all these other companies wealthy — why don't you get your own product." That's easier said than done, but things started to heat up for Foreman when his wife discovered an innovative dual-sided grill for the kitchen invented by Michael Boehm. The former champ made a new name for himself when he lent his name to Boehm's creation, and pitched it personally in infomercials. The George Foreman Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine quickly became a champion retail item in its own right.

The grill went on to expand its line of offerings, take on its competition's imitators, and is still standing after all these years. Today, it is simply known as The George Foreman Grill, a product that has been celebrated in pop culture and has held major relevance within the culture at large for the last three decades. Let's un-box the history of this grill and see how it truly became an undisputed heavyweight of the household appliance industry.