Once-Popular Mexican Chain Restaurants That Now Barely Exist

Mexico is right next to the U.S., bordering multiple states. And yet, despite its proximity, it took until the late 20th century for its vast and wonderful cuisine to achieve widespread popularity north of the border. Adjacent states such as California, New Mexico, and Texas got to enjoy Mexican, Mexican-inspired, and Tex-Mex dishes well before the rest of the country did, and restaurants that established themselves there in the 1960s, '70s, and '80s worked their way around the U.S.

The result: Mexican food (or, to be more accurate, Tex-Mex food) became part of mainstream foodie culture in the U.S. There was soon an abundance of chains, both regional and national, selling both authentic and not remotely authentic foods alike, including tacos, burritos, fajitas, queso, chimichangas, and sopapillas. But the restaurant industry is forever in flux. It's highly competitive, and hard to turn a profit, and when economic realities or collective tastes change even a little, it's likely to translate into some restaurant closures.

While Mexican-inspired and Tex-Mex food have remained consistently popular for the last few decades, a few chains have gotten squeezed out of the restaurant sub-genre they helped create. Here are some of the best and some of the worst Mexican restaurant chains that were once prolific but are now a shadow of their former selves.