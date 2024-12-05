The Chi-Chi's Controversy You Totally Forgot About

Since the closing of all of its brick and mortar locations in the United States, many people have wondered what happened to Chi-Chi's. The restaurant opened its doors in 1975 in Minneapolis. Its founders, former wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers Max McGee and restaurateur Marno McDermott, recognized a gap in availability and a demand for Mexican food in the area. The restaurant chain saw some success from its inception but ultimately met its demise by 2004.

There has not been a Chi-Chi's restaurant in the United States for almost 20 years, and there's a few reasons for that. The once-beloved Midwestern Tex-Mex restaurant endured failed expansion attempts and bankruptcy during its tenure, but the final straw that ended the chain was a hepatitis outbreak. In 2003, contaminated green onions were served at a Chi-Chi's location in the Pittsburgh area. The tainted onions caused more than 600 cases of hepatitis A and killed four people.

Chi-Chi's did live on a little bit longer through some international locations, and the brand rights were bought by Hormel in 1987 which means Chi-Chi's food products can still be bought in grocery stores. Let's get into the nitty gritty of Chi-Chi's downfall and its upcoming resurrection.