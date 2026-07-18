While homemade biscuits really don't take more than three ingredients, it's hard to beat the convenience of a canned version. We recently ranked nine different varieties of canned biscuit to see which tasted best and found that the ubiquitous Pillsbury Doughboy (whose name is Poppin' Fresh) surprisingly didn't take the top spot. While we can definitively tell you not to buy Great Value canned biscuits (Walmart's house brand), the real winner was a brand known for its organic contributions to store shelves — most notably in terms of its boxed mac and cheese products.

Annie's Organic Flaky Biscuits handily beat out Pillsbury in large part due to their texture. Our taste tester noted, "Annie's layers are noticeably more delicate and lighter than any of the other flaky biscuits in this ranking. The flavor is simple, buttery, and totally delicious." Despite that conscience-soothing organic label, Annie's Organic Flaky Biscuits won out due to its merits of flavor and fluffiness. For what it's worth, we're also big fans of Annie's frozen waffles, so the brand's definitely onto something with its dough-based products.