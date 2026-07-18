The Hands Down Best Canned Biscuit Brand Knocks Pillsbury Down A Peg
While homemade biscuits really don't take more than three ingredients, it's hard to beat the convenience of a canned version. We recently ranked nine different varieties of canned biscuit to see which tasted best and found that the ubiquitous Pillsbury Doughboy (whose name is Poppin' Fresh) surprisingly didn't take the top spot. While we can definitively tell you not to buy Great Value canned biscuits (Walmart's house brand), the real winner was a brand known for its organic contributions to store shelves — most notably in terms of its boxed mac and cheese products.
Annie's Organic Flaky Biscuits handily beat out Pillsbury in large part due to their texture. Our taste tester noted, "Annie's layers are noticeably more delicate and lighter than any of the other flaky biscuits in this ranking. The flavor is simple, buttery, and totally delicious." Despite that conscience-soothing organic label, Annie's Organic Flaky Biscuits won out due to its merits of flavor and fluffiness. For what it's worth, we're also big fans of Annie's frozen waffles, so the brand's definitely onto something with its dough-based products.
Annie's Organic Flaky Biscuits are made with plant-based ingredients
Though Annie's Organic Flaky Biscuits don't explicitly state this (meaning they're not labeled as "certified"), they're made with vegan ingredients. There's no animal-based products in the ingredient list, though that doesn't guarantee they're not manufactured in a plant that processes animal-based products as well. If you're vegan, that's definitely a welcome thing to note, though if you're keeping strictly that way down to the details, the lack of certification is something to consider.
Annie's does produce mac and cheese products (which scored highly in our ranking) that contain dairy, so it's not positioning itself as a vegan company anyway. It's just one of those situations where "buttery" doesn't necessarily mean real butter was used to create those delicate layers you covet in any good biscuit. No matter what, we'll happily take it. Pillsbury might be the dominant player in the refrigerated biscuit space (and it'll be hard for any of us to peel ourselves away from that cheerful, puffy little mascot), but Annie's now has our full attention. We think you should give the Organic Flaky Biscuits a try.