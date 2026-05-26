The Ultimate Ranking Of Canned Biscuit Brands

Obviously a super fresh homemade buttermilk biscuit is ideal, but canned biscuits still have a time and place. The variety of canned biscuits currently sitting on refrigerated shelves is intense. The nuances are absolutely wild, and not just between the different biscuit brands. The same biscuit dynasty can have various versions of the beloved Southern carb. There's butter, buttermilk, honey butter, Southern homestyle original, and more. That's not the only difference between the various canned biscuits. They also come in all shapes, sizes, and styles. In addition to the traditional buttermilk biscuit, there are jumbos, minis, regular and flaky layers.

Many of them look the same on a plate, but after going through nine types, I can assure you there is a canned biscuit hierarchy. Regardless of the brand, style, or flavor of biscuit you choose, there's no denying that the signature pop of the tube when it opens to reveal the pre-shaped dough is delightful. Straight from the oven with a pat of butter is never a bad decision either. During my hard hitting journalistic research I uncovered an entire catalog of things I never thought to do with canned biscuit dough. There are cobblers, stuffed biscuits, casseroles, bread puddings, pizza bombs, and so many drool worthy creations. Join me for a tour through nine different canned biscuits and I'll give you the low down, from worst to best, of every single bite.