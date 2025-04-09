Pancake Mix Is Your Ticket To Easy Biscuits At Home

Flaky, buttery biscuits are a delight to eat, whether you're slathering them with butter and jam, enjoying them with a side of gravy, or drizzling biscuits in chocolate sauce for a sweet Appalachian treat. American biscuits (which are different to British scones) can require a little work if you're making the dough from scratch — but using a pancake mix instead is an easy and fuss-free solution.

Since many boxed mixes already contain most biscuit recipe ingredients, such as flour, baking soda, and sugar, it's a great way to cut down on time and effort. You can use two cups of any pancake mix you have on hand – plus the only extra ingredients you'll need are cold butter and milk.

To make your biscuits, simply work your shredded butter into your pancake mix before adding the milk until a dough forms. You can use a cheese grater to shred frozen butter to make things easier. Roll out your divided dough, and shape it by cutting it into a typical round biscuit shape. Give them 10 minutes to bake, and you'll have just made the easiest flaky and buttery biscuits.