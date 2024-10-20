13 Cheese Grater Mistakes You Need To Stop Making

Using a cheese grater sounds simple enough. After all, it's not rocket science. Grab the grater and a block of cheese and get to work, right? Well, it turns out shredding cheese is more nuanced than that, and many people are making mistakes along the way.

If you've ever cut a finger or ripped a nail while grating, something obviously went awry. Luckily, most mishaps aren't so dramatic and generally just end in less-than-desirable cheese. Think cheese that's shredded far too coarse or fine or that ends up in a mushy pile. Or perhaps, you're fighting to get that cheese through the grater in the first place.

Truthfully, most offenders aren't aware they're making cheese grater mistakes. So if you're wondering if you're among them, read on — and don't beat yourself up too much. We're here to help sharpen those grating skills by detailing common mistakes. Hopefully, you can swiftly correct course because, hey, cheddar now than never.