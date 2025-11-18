For The Best Southern-Style Biscuits, Reach For This Old-School Flour

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever wondered why southern-style biscuits are softer, lighter, and somehow more forgiving than any northern attempt, the answer starts with the flour. White Lily Self-Rising Flour, the old-school standby of grandmothers and breakfast cooks alike, remains the gold standard for southern-style biscuits.

"It's light and fluffy, just as a biscuit flour should be," said Chuck Hayworth, private chef at The Resort Chef in North Carolina. "White Lily evokes memories for me of making early morning breakfast with my grandmother," he told The Takeout.

Made from soft winter wheat, White Lily's secret lies in its low protein content, which produces a tender, airy crumb rather than a dense, chewy one — and that difference matters. When liquid meets flour, gluten proteins develop, which is great for baguettes but terrible for superior buttermilk biscuits. Less gluten means more lift and that featherlight interior that steams when you break it open. While the South has evolved countless biscuit styles, from quick three-ingredient biscuits to layered buttermilk showstoppers, White Lily remains the common denominator. It's tradition in a paper bag and one that's been quietly defining the best biscuit for over a century.