7 Warning Signs Your Chicken Has Gone Bad

Chicken is probably the most common protein in many households. From tendies to wings and everything in between, there is no doubt that chicken is eaten by the masses. In fact, according to the National Chicken Council, Americans are expected to consume just under 108 pounds of chicken on average per person in 2026, while the estimate for 2027 shows that number exceeding 108 pounds.

But consumption numbers aren't the only high stats out there related to chicken. Salmonella contracted from raw or undercooked chicken is a major culprit of foodborne illness, affecting roughly one million people per year in the United States. That's why it's important to make sure it's safe to eat before chowing down on your chicken of choice. We brought in a few experts to provide their insight, including Chip Carter, producer and host of "Where the Food Comes From," Jorge Thomas, founder of Swaledale Butchers, and Tom Super, senior vice president of public affairs at the National Chicken Council.

So, how exactly do you know if your chicken is safe to eat? "The fast and easy (and only safe) solution, even in these increasingly difficult economic times: If there's any doubt, throw it out!" offers Carter. There are a number of signs that your food has gone bad, and it's probably wise to get familiar with them. Better safe than sorry, as they say.