Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Chicken Dish Puts A Breaded Twist On A Saucy Classic

In today's health-conscious environment, you may see several recipes and cooking tips telling you how to give dishes a makeover to be a bit more diet-friendly. For example, you can use yogurt instead of mayonnaise to lighten up chicken salad, or put together an oil-based Italian-style potato salad instead of a fatty mayonnaise-based one. One of Alex Guarnaschelli's recipes, however, is bucking this trend. Rather than trying to create a lighter, more nutritious chicken marsala, she prefers to make her dish even heavier with the addition of breadcrumbs.

Unlike chicken (or veal, or eggplant) parmigiana, chicken marsala is typically made with sliced, unbreaded chicken cooked in a sauce. As per the name of the dish, the sauce is flavored with marsala wine. The dish is often prepared on the stovetop, but Guarnaschelli bakes her marsala-marinated, crumb-coated chicken in the oven instead, serving it sauceless. Her recipe also includes a few more atypical ingredients aside from the breadcrumbs, including dijon mustard, hot sauce, soy sauce, and Worcestershire sauce. Tasty as it may be — Food Network fans give Guarnaschelli 's recipe four out of five stars — but some reviewers found that it didn't meet their expectations of chicken marsala. In fact, a few disappointed diners mentioned that you could hardly taste the wine at all with so many other condiments in the mix.