11 Best Ways To Cook Eggs In The Microwave

Microwaving eggs isn't a method of cooking I'd think of on Saturday morning while groggily brewing coffee and figuring out what to throw together for breakfast. According to my husband, breakfast isn't breakfast without eggs, so I always have a fresh carton in the fridge. Whether scrambled, fried, baked, or boiled, any way to get me sitting down and drinking coffee sooner rather than standing at the stove is welcome.

I searched the web for different ways to cook eggs in the microwave, and I was surprised to find that other than the microwave being the heat source, there weren't any drastic changes to the cooking process. While I've been impressed by how well frozen egg sandwiches heat up, it never really occurred to me that cooking eggs in the microwave could be a valid cooking method outside of emergency or convenience. I was surprised to find a plethora of results online when searching for different ways to use one of the most common appliances in American kitchens.

After all, I've been cooking eggs since my father taught me as a child. I'd definitely know if there was an easier way ... Right? I was in for a shock when, besides a bit of trial and error to find the right cooking times, I was able to cook every style of egg I tried in the microwave with successful results.