Don't Microwave Eggs Like This Unless You Want A Huge Mess

The science behind this disaster has everything to do with moisture and steam in the egg that have no way to escape. It's great that microwaves work so quickly, but that speed is actually the crux of the problem. The high liquid content of the egg heats up to boiling inside the shell in minutes, letting off steam. However, because the steam is contained in the shell and can't leave quickly enough through the shell's pores, it eventually exerts too much pressure and causes an explosion. This may happen before you open the microwave, leaving you with a massive mess. At worst, it could happen when you agitate or cut into the egg after removing it, causing it to literally blow up in your face. All this means that a shell-on egg is something you should never put into your microwave in the first place.

Even if you take the shell off, that doesn't mean you're guaranteed a non-exploding egg. The egg yolk is high in fat, which may help make it more explosive, but mostly it has to do with the proteins. The tight protein network, when exposed to heat, can lose its bonds, causing the yolk to come apart in a drastic fashion. Basically, the yolk pops when it gets hot, which is why you should always prick a raw egg yolk before nuking.