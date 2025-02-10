How To Fix A Broken Egg-Based Sauce

Egg sauces — mayonnaise, bernaise, and hollandaise — are notoriously tricky. They're all emulsions, or mixtures of liquids that don't normally play nice. In cooking, emulsions are usually mixtures of fat and water. Egg sauces blend eggs, which are mostly water, with fats like butter or oil. A successful emulsion is more or less stable: It can sit around for a while before the ingredients start to separate. While egg sauces are intimidating, it's possible to make them at home — in fact, hollandaise is one of the 13 sauces that chefs say we should learn to make at home. Just be prepared in case they break.

Making an emulsion is all about messing up the molecular structure — that's how you get fat and water to mix. Often, it's as simple as maintaining a balance between water and fat. But tinkering around with the molecular structure gets tricky. If you're not careful, the emulsion will break and the protein molecules will clump or curdle. That's not the texture you want, unless you're one of those sickos who enjoy cement mixer shots, the grossest drink you can make.

If you see fat collecting around the edges of the bowl, the sauce is too fatty. Add a tablespoon of the liquid you're using as a base and give it a good whisk. If it's broken completely, you need to create a new emulsion — but don't toss out your sauce. If your sauce is curdled, the new emulsion will help you put it back together.