The Cement Mixer Shot Might Be The Grossest Drink You Can Make

Believe it or not, there are some people out there who like the cement mixer. One user on Reddit compared it to lime yogurt, and said it tastes "fine," while another responded, "They taste delightful!" So, it's got its fans.

And it makes sense: Those who have had the cement mixer say the taste isn't really the issue — it's that cottage-cheese-like texture that gives it such a bad reputation. What's worse is that the curdling process only continues the longer the drink sits, so keep your toast to good times and good health short.

If you want to try the shot at home, just put equal parts Irish cream liqueur and freshly squeezed lime juice into a shot glass, with the lime layered on top. Bailey's is a popular choice for the Irish cream, but any brand will do. And for the juice, you can use any citrus that you want, or even try using a sweeter lime cordial instead. If you don't want the mixture to curdle in the glass, you could try doing separate shots of Irish cream and juice.

No matter how you make it, this is a shot you'll want to start the night with, as tipping back a cement mixer while your stomach itself is already bubbling from beer and liquor sounds like a recipe for disaster. And hey, the night can only go up from there, right?