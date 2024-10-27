The Cement Mixer Shot Might Be The Grossest Drink You Can Make
Whether you're facing down a Fireball or a Jägerbomb, a Kamikaze or a Jolly Rancher, if you're knocking back shots at the bar, you're probably not too concerned with how they taste. It's more than likely that you're celebrating a birthday with friends, or you've been roped into doing a shot by someone who didn't want to do one alone. People do shots for all sorts of reasons, but savoring the flavor is usually at the bottom of the list. The cement mixer might have you doing a spit take, though.
This hard-to-swallow shot is an unappealing mix of Irish cream and lime juice, which sounds nasty on its own, but gets worse when you realize that the acidity of the lime makes the cream curdle. In many dairy products, lowering the pH like this is desirable, and results in yogurt or cheese. But for a shot at the bar, most folks probably don't want to choke down some curdled cream when they're out partying. That thick, almost chewy texture is what gives the shot its curious name.
Should you try the cement mixer?
Believe it or not, there are some people out there who like the cement mixer. One user on Reddit compared it to lime yogurt, and said it tastes "fine," while another responded, "They taste delightful!" So, it's got its fans.
And it makes sense: Those who have had the cement mixer say the taste isn't really the issue — it's that cottage-cheese-like texture that gives it such a bad reputation. What's worse is that the curdling process only continues the longer the drink sits, so keep your toast to good times and good health short.
If you want to try the shot at home, just put equal parts Irish cream liqueur and freshly squeezed lime juice into a shot glass, with the lime layered on top. Bailey's is a popular choice for the Irish cream, but any brand will do. And for the juice, you can use any citrus that you want, or even try using a sweeter lime cordial instead. If you don't want the mixture to curdle in the glass, you could try doing separate shots of Irish cream and juice.
No matter how you make it, this is a shot you'll want to start the night with, as tipping back a cement mixer while your stomach itself is already bubbling from beer and liquor sounds like a recipe for disaster. And hey, the night can only go up from there, right?