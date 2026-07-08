5 Best Cuts Of Meat At Sam's Club For An Unbeatable BBQ

Starting things off with arguably the heaviest hitter of them all is the Member's Mark USDA Prime Beef Brisket, which is a must-try if you're a fan of low-and-slow cooking and want some delicious, tender beef to enjoy. This brisket is well-marbled Angus beef which has the distinction of USDA Prime (a higher tier of meat than USDA Choice). This makes it pretty hard to argue against the possibilities of the whole brisket — especially for those looking to feed a lot of people some high-quality meat.

In terms of how it's cooked, brisket requires patience to avoid ruining the meat, with brisket lovers warning against raising temperatures and not preparing the meat correctly beforehand. As far as how long to cook it, some have garnered great results smoking Sam's Club's brisket for as long as 24 hours, while others suggest 12-18 hours is a more appropriate cook time.

Although price isn't what makes a cut of meat truly great, Sam's Club does sell its Prime brisket at a pretty affordable price. You can brisket of this grade cost at $6.80 per pound (which equates to around $85 for an average-sized brisket), but Sam's Club currently offers the beef for just $5.98 per pound on its website. Considering many briskets are big enough to feed a whole party on their own, this could be your best bet if you're looking to make just one purchase of meat for your BBQ during a visit to Sam's Club.

Buy the Member's Mark Prime Angus Beef Brisket for $5.98 per pound at Sam's Club.