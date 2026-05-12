The Popular Meat You Should Avoid Buying (Your Tastebuds And Wallet Will Thank You)

While cooking meat is usually a very fulfilling and enjoyable endeavor, not knowing exactly which meat you should buy can be incredibly annoying. It's always recommended that you ask your butcher for help when you're unsure of the best cut to purchase, but if and when they are unavailable, one general rule of thumb to follow is that you should never buy pre-marinated meats from the store. This is ultimately because these products are simultaneously overpriced and ineffective, especially compared to what you can do at home to make your meat as tasty as possible.

Christine Pittman, the founder and CEO at Cookthestory, gave us some insight into why pre-marinated meats should be avoided, starting with how the marinade itself can impact the meat. "When you're marinating something, especially when it has salt in it, which is usually what's happening with store-bought pre-marinated meats, the salt causes the meat to absorb liquid and then sometimes let it back out and reabsorb it," Pittman explained. However, the marinade often includes a lot of water to make the meat appear juicier than it is during the absorption phase. " ... That's really what you're paying for, the water," Pittman reminded, "because you're paying for the weight of the meat, which includes that water mixture." This ties into the high prices pre-marinated meats typically have.