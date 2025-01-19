The Trader Joe's Products That Make Getting Meaty Meals On The Table Simple
Trader Joe's is one of my favorite places to go. If I've had a long day, I'll sometimes just go and wander the aisles there to check out the newest products. Particularly, which gems I haven't tried in the frozen section. If I'm headed to a gathering, I'll stop and get some flowers and a card (99 cents for cute cards can't be beat). If I'm having people over, I'll go grab stuff for a charcuterie board and snacks, because their selection is wide-ranging and much more affordable compared to other grocery stores near me. There are also a tone of great (and not-so-great) snacks from Trader Joe's to keep an eye out for.
I typically go to Trader Joe's every Sunday to get what I need for the upcoming week, armed with patience (for both the parking lot and the long lines) and a list of ingredients for different recipes. Besides the store's iconic 19-cent bananas, the one thing I buy almost weekly for those meals is the pre-marinated chicken from the meat section. It's delicious and it makes dinner prep incredibly easy. My favorites are the Sun-Dried Tomato and Basil Chicken Tenders, the Shawarma Chicken Thighs, and the Pesto Chicken Breast. However, the options are plentiful and I haven't tried one that I didn't genuinely enjoy!
How Trader Joe's' pre-marinated, pre-cut meat will level up your homemade dinners
Some days (let's face it, most days), by the time dinnertime rolls around, it's a bit of a mess trying to figure out what to throw together for yourself or your family. That's why these pre-marinated, pre-cut meat options from Trader Joe's are going to be your secret weapon to making a delicious and memorable dinner in a matter of minutes. As I mentioned, I love the marinated chicken options, but the Sesame Teriyaki Beef Skirt Steak and the Carne Asada Autentica make their way into my household rotation pretty often.
No matter which pre-marinated protein option you choose, the best part is that the meat has already been soaking up all the flavor in its vacuum-sealed pouch for days, which means it's going to be packed with seasoning and spices in every bite. And since the meat is pre-cut, meal prep is as simple as cutting open the plastic and either placing the meat in the air fryer, on the grill, in the oven, or on the stove. I personally prefer the grill to add that extra smoky layer to the meat, but the air fryer is my second choice, because it's quick and effective.
The best things to combine with Trader Joe's pre-cut, pre-marinated meats
While the pre-marinated meat is being cooked in your preferred way, you'll have some time to cut up some veggies, boil some pasta, microwave some Trader Joe's frozen rice, or make a nice big salad to put the meat in. I love making bowls with pre-marinated, pre-cut chicken shawarma thighs, brown rice, diced tomatoes, cucumber, a dollop of hummus, some feta cheese, and some tzatziki sauce. My other favorite thing to do is to add the pesto chicken to either a big bowl of pasta or a crunchy green salad, both of which can be topped with some sliced tomatoes and some fresh mozzarella. You really can get creative here!
Don't forget, you can load up on the pre-marinated, pre-sliced meat options at Trader Joe's and pop them in the freezer so you have them on-hand. While you're at it, you should pick up a few other shelf-stable canned good classics from Trader Joe's to stock your pantry. They'll likely be a welcome addition to the meat of your choice down the road.