The Trader Joe's Products That Make Getting Meaty Meals On The Table Simple

Trader Joe's is one of my favorite places to go. If I've had a long day, I'll sometimes just go and wander the aisles there to check out the newest products. Particularly, which gems I haven't tried in the frozen section. If I'm headed to a gathering, I'll stop and get some flowers and a card (99 cents for cute cards can't be beat). If I'm having people over, I'll go grab stuff for a charcuterie board and snacks, because their selection is wide-ranging and much more affordable compared to other grocery stores near me. There are also a tone of great (and not-so-great) snacks from Trader Joe's to keep an eye out for.

I typically go to Trader Joe's every Sunday to get what I need for the upcoming week, armed with patience (for both the parking lot and the long lines) and a list of ingredients for different recipes. Besides the store's iconic 19-cent bananas, the one thing I buy almost weekly for those meals is the pre-marinated chicken from the meat section. It's delicious and it makes dinner prep incredibly easy. My favorites are the Sun-Dried Tomato and Basil Chicken Tenders, the Shawarma Chicken Thighs, and the Pesto Chicken Breast. However, the options are plentiful and I haven't tried one that I didn't genuinely enjoy!