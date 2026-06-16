What's New At Sam's Club In June 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
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Summer is basically here, which means it's time for families start buying barbecue staples and kid-friendly snacks. Big box warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam's Club are a great way to keep your pantry stocked and your barbecue guests well-fed. Costco recently launched a host of new items, and Sam's Club is also stocking the shelves with new finds for the summer months.
Take a look at some of the best new items at Sam's Club before planning your next shopping trip; you'll probably find some items to add to your list. Not everything at Sam's Club is a steal — some of the retailer's meat options are disappointingly high-priced — but you can still find incredible deals on popular brands and pantry staples. The chain offers a few inexpensive options for your next barbecue, too, including unbeatable prices on beef patties. Here's everything new at Sam's Club that's worth a look.
San Pellegrino CIAO! Rainbow Cans
Sorry, Perrier: San Pellegrino will always be my favorite high-end sparkling water brand. Sam's Club's latest deal includes 24 cans of naturally flavored sparkling water in blood orange, peach, and lime. They're a great way to give your barbecue drink coolers a touch of non-alcoholic class — or simply for re-stocking your fridge. The pack is on sale for $13.98 until July 5, but even the standard price of $17.98 is a fantastic deal.
San Pellegrino CIAO! Rainbow Cans 24 pack is $17.98 at Sam's Club.
My Mochi Premium Ice Cream Variety Pack
You should always keep your freezer stocked with some sort of sweet treat during the summer months, and ice cream mochi is the perfect pick-me-up for a summer's day. This My Mochi variety pack is an inexpensive option. The 12-pack features six strawberry and six mango mochi for just $7.86. My Mochi typically costs around $6 for a pack of six, so it's an unbeatable price.
My Mochi Premium Ice Cream Variety Pack is $7.86 at Sam's Club.
Triscuit Original Whole Grain Wheat Crackers
Personally, I scarf down Triscuits by the boxful. It's not the priciest habit (a 12-ounce box averages around $5), but when you eat as many Triscuits as I do it does add up. If you're a fellow Triscuit fan, this deal alone might be worth the price of membership.
Triscuit Original Whole Grain Wheat Crackers 4-pack is $8.98 at Sam's Club.
Member's Mark Thick-Cut Bone-In Pork Chops
I love a good pork chop, and these thick-cut bone-in chops are a solid option for summer barbecues. They're bound to be juicy and flavorful, too, as bone-in meat is one of the secrets to restaurant-quality pork chops. Make sure to cook them at high heat to get that coveted crust.
Member's Mark Thick-Cut Bone-In Pork Chops are $3.94 per pound at Sam's Club.
Olipop Limited Edition Variety Pack
I'm not a big Olipop fan myself — I prefer my sodas blatantly unhealthy, thank you very much — but I can't deny the popularity of the prebiotic, fiber-packed drinks. If you're on the Olipop side of the prebiotic soda controversy, this is your chance to stock up. For $19.98, you'll get 15 cans; five each of the brand's lemon lime, raspberry sherbet, and crisp apple flavors. It's a great deal for the sodas, which often cost $2 or more for a single can.
Olipop Limited Edition Variety Pack 15 pack is $19.98 at Sam's Club.
Nature's Eats Raw Unsalted Macadamia Nuts
Look, I get that raw macadamia nuts are kinda niche. They don't necessarily top most folks' grocery lists. But personally, my eyes went wide when I saw a whole 1.5 pounds for just $12.48. I love white chocolate macadamia nut cookies, but rarely bake them since macadamia nuts are just too expensive. If you ever bake with them, snatch this bag up now. Just be sure to store the nuts in the freezer, not the pantry, since they can go rancid quickly.
Nature's Eats Macadamia Nuts 24 ounce is $12.48 at Sam's Club.
Holten's Party Pack Beef Patties
Reviews for these beef patties are admittedly mixed. Some reviewers praise the patties, while others complain of low-quality meat and excess grease. Still, considering that ground beef currently averages $6.74 per pound, these $4.14 per pound patties are an unbeatable option for low-budget barbeques.
Holten's Party Pack ¼-Pound Beef Patties 24 count is $24.84 at Sam's Club.
Member's Mark Prime Rib Ground Beef Patties
Looking for a bougier burger? Sam's Club's prime rib patties aren't as cheap as the party pack, but the $6.24 per pound patties still beat out the national average price-wise (if only by $0.50). The patties come in packs of eight and include an impressive 29 grams of protein each.
Member's Mark Prime Rib Ground Beef Patties average $18.72 per pack at Sam's Club.