What's New At Sam's Club In June 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast

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Summer is basically here, which means it's time for families start buying barbecue staples and kid-friendly snacks. Big box warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam's Club are a great way to keep your pantry stocked and your barbecue guests well-fed. Costco recently launched a host of new items, and Sam's Club is also stocking the shelves with new finds for the summer months.

Take a look at some of the best new items at Sam's Club before planning your next shopping trip; you'll probably find some items to add to your list. Not everything at Sam's Club is a steal — some of the retailer's meat options are disappointingly high-priced — but you can still find incredible deals on popular brands and pantry staples. The chain offers a few inexpensive options for your next barbecue, too, including unbeatable prices on beef patties. Here's everything new at Sam's Club that's worth a look.