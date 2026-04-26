Why Pork Chops From Restaurants Are So Much Better Than Homemade

Pork chops are, at times, an underrated protein in the world of meat. While some home cooks love the taste of pork chops made in a slow cooker, many find themselves stuck and unsure how to create restaurant-quality pork chops from the comfort of their kitchens. We spoke to recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, Marissa Stevens, to get a better understanding of what separates the good pork chops we make at home from the great pork chops we eat at restaurants. "Restaurants start with thick, bone-in chops, get the pan genuinely hot before anything goes in, and finish with butter," Stevens revealed. "Most home cooks skip at least one of these steps. Do all three, and your pork chops will taste completely different."

These three variables come into play in very different ways, but all likely contribute to your favorite restaurants' pork chops. Using bone-in pork chops — Stevens recommended at least an inch thick — rather than the boneless variety leads to more flavorful meat and retains more moisture. Plus, considering just how prone to drying out boneless pork chops often are, bone-in pork chops are understandably considered the far superior option for restaurants.

Furthermore, in the same way that, according to Anthony Bourdain, restaurant vegetables always taste better due to the use of butter, restaurant pork chops benefit greatly from butter being added, especially later on in the cooking process. "Add a tablespoon of butter in the last few minutes and flip often so the chops baste as the butter melts," Stevens advised.