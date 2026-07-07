The Best Buffet In Every State
You're hungry, yet aren't sure what you want most. You think comfort food first (always a sure thing, right?), but then a sushi roll (maybe even a taco or two?) also sounds great. Honestly, you kind of want it all. Great news is that buffets have exactly what you're looking for. The origin story of the history of buffets is pretty fascinating, but today, these once booming Americana treasures are a bit more rare to find. Yet, they're still beloved by plenty of people on the lookout for that next all-you-can-eat dining adventure.
When choosing your near-endless-offerings eatery, we've shared advice about some of the major buffet red flags to look out for, as well as exposed some of the worst secrets all-you-can-eat buffets try to hide from you. We've even shared how to get the most value at buffets (without wasting food), and the best time of day to go to a buffet.
But what about where locals and experts say is the best of the best around? Whether you're jonesing for the most crispy, juicy fried chicken, or are on the hunt for an eye-popping array of swimmingly good seafood, these state-by-state buffet stars are the ones locals and experts say sparkle most. And when you are on your way to try each out? Do yourself a favor and go armed with these handy buffet etiquette rules everyone should know.
Alabama: Nelson's Barnyard Buffet
You could say that at Nelson's Barnyard Buffet, there's no horsing around when it comes to comfort food. It supposedly has the best fried chicken in the state, and boasts plenty of other tasty options that explain why locals consider it to be the top buffet pick for Alabama home-style fare (think BBQ ribs, fried pork chops, spaghetti, fried catfish, orange chicken, fried rice, and more).
(251) 679-1461
1020 Hwy 43 S, Saraland, AL 36571
Alaska: Twin Dragon Mongolian Bar-B-Q
Ranked among the top buffets in America (at least according to Google reviews and local suggestions), Twin Mongolian Bar-B-Q is an all-you-can-eat hotspot that also has a unique option where customers can design their own Mongolian BBQ bowls while they're at it. Among the tastiest treasures on the line? Guests have particularly praised the egg rolls, beef, crisped-to-perfection fried wings, and sugar-kissed donuts. Staff friendliness has also been applauded.
facebook.com/TwinDragonMongolianBBQ
(907) 276-7535
612 E 15th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Harbor Seafood Super Buffet
Landing proudly among the top buffet restaurants in the nation thanks to excellent reviews from customers is Harbor Seafood Super Buffet. Particularly recommended by locals for those with a hankering for an incredible Asian seafood buffet, the restaurant is said to be a must-try. The lineup? It doesn't skimp, showcasing everything from sushi to mussels, crab legs, and more, as well as a wealth of other wondrous Asian-inspired offerings.
harborseafoodsuperbuffet.kwickmenu.com
(602) 997-8889
10030 N Metro Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Arkansas: Wood Grill Buffet
National rankings have included Wood Grill Buffet among the top choices for all-you-can-eat magic, and food writers have also given enthusiastic nods. Diners are astounded by the array of offerings, pointing to moist and tender meats served with decadent sauces that dazzle. Other highlights include mouthwatering mashed potatoes presenting the perfect state of creaminess, and desserts like banana pudding that do not disappoint.
(501) 778-9656
1916 Congo Rd, Benton, AR 72015
California: Paradise Buffet
Top ranked Paradise Buffet has been praised for its wide selection, including the option to build your own Mongolian BBQ bowl. Customers simply choose which meats, veggies, noodles, and sauces tickle their fancy, then have it grilled before their eyes. A made-to-order sushi bar also offers an epically fresh approach that keeps the meal rolling (in the most delicious way). The fanbase is so strong here, one food writer described the devotion as near infatuation.
Multiple locations
Colorado: King Buffet
King Buffet presents guests with Chinese, Mongolian, and sushi selections that customers crave (think egg rolls, chicken wings, dumplings, soups, and more). Guests are enthusiastic in their applause, some even classifying it as the best all-you-can-eat buffet around. Social media influencers have also been impressed, with special shoutouts going to the flavorful hot and sour soup and build-your-own Mongolian BBQ bowls. Even local news outlets announce it as a no-brainer, especially for fans of sushi and Chinese food.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Pacific Buffet and Grill
Pacific Buffet and Grill offers an all-you-can-eat lineup with lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch possibilities. Think midday morsels of mac and cheese and slow-simmered roasts, evening delicacies like seafood and steak, and weekends boasting French toast, omelets, and more. Food writers claim it the primo Connecticut pick, and locals recommend it as the best, too, labeling it a dependable choice in a world of buffets that are anything but.
(203) 269-6888
20 Ives Rd, 301 C, Wallingford, CT 06492
Delaware: Nossa Casa Brazilian Steakhouse
Boasting owners born in Brazil, Nossa Casa Brazilian Steakhouse serves authentic options like fried yuca with pork belly, pão de queijo, and more. Social media is abuzz with posts about the incredible amount of options, calling out the chimichurri and fresh-made juices in particular. Diners detail the protocol: Grab preferred sides, then settle in for staff to bring the grilled meats to you — and boy do they keep them coming.
(302) 297-5197
109 Main St, Millsboro, DE 19966
Florida: Der Dutchman
Noted among the greatest all-you-can-eat buffets in the Sunshine State, Der Dutchman features Amish-influenced fare alongside comforting classics that feel straight from the hearth, including fresh pies whipped up in-house. Guests love it, highlighting the gifts you can purchase onsite, as well as tasty takeout options, and of course, that bountiful bakery section bringing smiles daily. Locals love it so much, they also recommend it as the first choice for Florida buffets.
(941) 955-8007
3713 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota, FL 34232
Georgia: The Historic Green Manor
Considered a can't-miss among Georgia buffets, The Historic Green Manor showcases a Southern-inspired spread that switches daily. Offerings include fried chicken and fried fish (obligatory sidekicks of hushpuppies included), plus baked beans, candied yams, collard greens, and more. Food writers see it as the perfect way to discover the stars of Southern food, and the gorgeous 1910 manor hosting the restaurant only makes the experience more magical.
(770) 964-4343
6400 Westbrook Ave, Union City, GA 30291
Hawaii: 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar
The 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar is an award-winning eatery led by executive chef Brooke Tadena. Guests can enjoy a blissful breakfast buffet, but the real draw is the Chef's Selection Buffet (a dinner offering presenting Tadena's most cherished picks). Think entrees infused with island spirit, like guava BBQ pork ribs, Koshihikari rice, and more. Locals consider it the choice for buffets (especially those without an obligatory luau or show included).
princewaikiki.com/dine/100-sails
(808) 944-4494
100 Holomoana St, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: La Fonda Mexican Buffet
Taking pride in presenting authentic Mexican fare, La Fonda Mexican Buffet serves an ever-rotating, all-you-can-eat spread showcasing tacos, a smorgasbord of sides (rice, beans, pork rinds), and a few main entrees daily. It's truly a family affair here, run by related kin that know a thing or two about Mexican cuisine (the founder has two decades of restaurant experience). This would explain why locals recommend it and keep returning.
facebook.com/LaFondaMexicanBuffet
(208) 524-7228
1635 S Woodruff Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83404
Illinois: Red Apple Buffet
Crimson-colored apples may be known for their tempting qualities, but patrons can rest assured there won't be any accompanying curse when taking bites at Red Apple Buffet. Outed by local publications as the top buffet in the Prairie State, every weekend it presents a plethora of Polish-focused fare considered quite fabulous by experts and regulars alike (think Polish schnitzel alongside cheese blintzes, and more).
(773) 763-3407
6474 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60631
Indiana: Gasthof Amish Village
Good eats await at Gasthof Amish Village, which food writers point to as the cream of the crop for Indiana buffets. The fried chicken really wows, but other options also shine (think chicken & dumplings, baked ham, and sides, plus cobblers, cupcakes, and more). The restaurant comes highly recommended, with guests giving extra applause for the fresh-made butter and bread only the Amish seem to manage with such magic.
(812) 486-4900
6659 E Gasthof Village Rd, Montgomery, IN 47558
Iowa: Breitbach's Country Dining
Proudly advertised as Iowa's oldest restaurant and bar, and recognized among America's top buffets, Breitbach's Country Dining serves an impressive spread showcasing everything from cod to catfish, BBQ Ribs, and more (soup and a salad bar are even included, sweetening the deal). Mashed potatoes and gravy are oft-mentioned, as is the popcorn shrimp and the chicken. And don't even get folks started chatting about those handmade pies.
(563) 552-2220
563 Balltown Rd, Balltown, IA 52073
Kansas: 69 Sushi
All-you-can-eat sushi? The answer is always yes at 69 Sushi. Social media posts praise the eatery, insisting it's a can't-miss treasure trove of near endless sushi bringing taste, variety, and quality to each plate. They even mention the dessert bar that tempts all guests to succumb to its sweet, sweet charms. Guests are also impressed with the constant rotation of newly refreshed dishes, ensuring there's always something fresh to sample.
(913) 318-0688
7956 W 151st St, Overland Park, KS 66213
Kentucky: Stevie's Buffet
Foodies list Stevie's Buffet among the top all-you-can-eat spots in the state, and social media is ablaze with positive reviews highlighting the generous array of pizza, barbecue, and savory sides (think scrumptious, comfort food finds like cornbread, mac and cheese, and other Southern-inspired home cookin' favorites). Guests recall the most stellar mashed potatoes they've ever tasted from a buffet, and mention the breadsticks and dessert bar as highlights, too.
(270) 363-2173
1505 N Main St, Beaver Dam, KY 42320
Louisiana: Buffet of Louisiana
On the hunt for choice all-you-can-eat Chinese and Asian cuisine? Look no further than Buffet of Louisiana. Patrons are impressed with the reasonable pricing, plus the ample variety of options, even including pizza and other surprising items. The onsite Mongolian grill also makes an impression (as does the chocolate fountain spouting its sweet, cocoa goodness). Some guests give it a perfect score, which pretty much says it all.
(225) 317-9999
9626 Airline Hwy Ste C-2-A, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Maine: Taj Indian Cuisine
Not only has Taj Indian Cuisine garnered James Beard recognition, but locals and gourmands alike are also taking notice of the brilliant buffet this restaurant boasts. An all-you-can-eat lunch triumph, this midday meal features Indian fare spanning from butter chicken to various curries and khormas, as well as tasty paneer, desserts, and more. Word is that naan bread graces the table with its authentic charms.
(207) 828-6677
333 Clarks Pond Pkwy Ste 6, South Portland, ME 04106
Maryland: United Buffet & Grill
Listed by local publications among the brightest shining buffet stars in the state, United Buffet & Grill specializes in Chinese delights while also offering other options, such as Japanese, American, and seafood. Think highly praised scallops, vegetable fried rice, and much more. Customers can even enjoy incredible seafood boils featuring snow crab legs and crawfish.
(301) 374-8369
1290 Smallwood Dr W, Waldorf, MD 20603
Massachusetts: Mesa Buffet
When toiling away over a hot stove just doesn't sound appealing, Mesa Buffet is the solution. It specializes in Spanish cuisine with lunch and dinner buffets featuring rice dishes, meats, soups, seafood, and signature classics such as cassava, empanadas, and more. There are even desserts for a sweet ending. Food writers list it among the most incredible buffets in the state, and guests admit trekking upwards of an hour to indulge in it.
(413) 417-6855
1301 Liberty St, Springfield, MA 01104
Michigan: Fuji Japanese Buffet
Creating big buzz with its wide-ranging, impressive all-you-can-eat spread, Fuji Japanese Buffet is known for its stellar seafood buffet and sushi bar. Patrons particularly praise how often the sushi is replenished and refreshed, as well as the cleanliness of the eatery as a whole. They also note how it stays busy (always a green flag) and admit being almost overwhelmed by the incredible array of options.
(248) 616-8868
32153 John R Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071
Minnesota: Q. Cumbers
Recommended by locals and local publications as the best in the North Star State, Q. Cumbers offers customers a generous hot buffet (think lasagna, tacos, pulled pork, and freshly made pizza), plus homemade soups, an extensive salad bar, and fruits for patrons looking for healthy options. But don't forget desserts, because a bounty of cookies and pastries on Sundays proves a sweet tooth needn't be denied here either. Did we mention there's soft-serve too?
(952) 831-0235
7465 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55435
Mississippi: Palace Buffet
Locals will point you to Palace Buffet, a treasure tucked inside the Palace Casino Resort that was declared the top coastal buffet in the state. Here, Southern classics like fried chicken and meatloaf can be enjoyed alongside seafood stars like stuffed crabs and fresh shrimp. Desserts and salad are also on the menu, plus a unique offering of an onsite Mongolian BBQ grill, allowing patrons to build their own bowl.
palacecasinoresort.com/restaurants/palace-buffet/
(228) 432-8888
158 Howard Ave, Biloxi, MS 39530
Missouri: Toot-Toot Restaurant & Lounge
No need for Toot-Toot Restaurant & Lounge to toot its own horn, because its customers are already doing it plenty on their behalf. The eatery offers an ever-changing lunch buffet (think home-cooked creations that would make mama proud, plus a bread pudding that's a genuine menu star). Social media is filled with locals hyping up this haven with commentary followed by multiple exclamation points, fond memories, and claims that it's worth the drive.
(660) 425-7001
2905 Miller St, Bethany, MO 64424
Montana: Rendezvous Dining Pavilion
Ready to be schooled on some epic all-you-can-eat food? Rendezvous Dining Pavilion is a campus-based buffet located at Montana State University. But do not fear, as these delicacies are open to the public, too. Locals appreciate the variety – "eclectic" is a word that doesn't even begin to cover the vast array of burgers, burritos, pizza, deli picks, desserts, and more.
(406) 579-5136
S 11th Ave & W Harrison St, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Fyre Modern Grill
This next pick is fire – at least according to customers. Fyre Modern Grill offers a trio of buffet choices covering breakfast, lunch, and dinner. From carving stations of sirloin and smoked ham to fried chicken, crab legs, and morning marvels like sweet cream pancakes and biscuits and gravy, diners will not be disappointed by the range of options here, with foodies claiming that it's worth the cost.
(308) 455-6899
707 Talmadge St, Kearney, NE 68845
Nevada: Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas
Dazzling patrons with brunch and dinner buffets daily, the Wynn Las Vegas Casino rivals any seen in Sin City, according to both locals and critics. Backed by executive chef Craig Herber, this spread showcases a global smorgasbord of Latin, Asian, and American classics, plus much more. Feeling fancy? Opt for the Ultimate Buffet Experience, which literally brings Maine lobster tail to the table.
(702) 770-3340
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: Dynasty Buffet
Bring the crown for this next royally good find. Ranked among the top buffets in the nation, Dynasty Buffet presents patrons with an abundance of the tastiest Asian cuisine, including sushi, fried rice, soups, and lo mein, plus traditional chicken, beef, pork, and seafood favorites. The all-you-can-eat offering is appreciated both for its value and the freshness of its food.
(603) 466-9888
310 Main St, Gorham, NH 03581
New Jersey: Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet
With 10 New Jersey locations bringing Chinese, Japanese, American fare, and more to the table, Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has been featured among the top buffets in the country. Not only are so many varieties of global dishes on offer, but there's also a sushi bar and salad, fruit, and dessert bar. Locals appreciate the impressively large range of options, as well as pointing to it as a cost-conscious pick (especially for families with many mouths to feed).
Multiple locations
New Mexico: Naan & Dosa
Family-owned eatery Naan & Dosa proudly serves patrons authentic Indian delights with a lunch buffet prepared with traditional recipes that don't skimp on quality. One diner raved that the butter chicken here outshone any they've ever tasted, while the saag paneer also receives glowing reviews. The vegan options also impress, rendering this restaurant's buffet a must-try.
(505) 797-4243
6501 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
New York: OLIYO
Managing to meld a buffet, salad bar, and a plethora of worldly entrees into one hopping Manhattan haunt, OLIYO basically serves it all. Foodies peg this place as the brightest star among NYC buffets, and are particularly impressed by the Korean fare (including kimchi and bulgogi). Guests appreciate being able to count on classic favorites to skyrocket their taste buds into another stratosphere (think roasted chicken, savory noodles, and more).
(646) 998-3255
575 8th Ave, New York, NY 10018
North Carolina: River Buffet & Grill
Want bragging rights of dining at what's considered a top buffet spot in the Tar Heel State, and even the nation at large? Head to River Buffet & Grill, where locals have fallen in love with the Japanese sushi and hibachi steak featured in its impressively abundant spread. Guests are astounded by the options available here, praising its freshness, flavor, and value.
facebook.com/riverbuffetandgrill
(704) 599-9886
8215 University City Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28213
North Dakota: Royal Buffet
When looking for the best buffet in North Dakota, locals confirm that Royal Buffet is the spread to select. What can you expect when dining here? Everything from egg rolls, sushi, dumplings, and fried donuts to, of course, old standbys like coconut shrimp and sesame chicken. Patrons have noted particular appreciation for the freshness of the fare, and the fact that it's continuously replenished.
(701) 532-2666
1620 32nd Ave S #500, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen
If truly authentic Amish food featuring locally sourced ingredients sounds delightful to you, Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen should be the next stop on your Ohio itinerary. In fact, folks consider sampling its lunch or dinner buffets an absolute must (praising the chicken and pie in particular). Not only did the eatery rank among USA Today's top American buffets, but folks admit being willing to make quite a trek to partake.
(330) 674-0922
8101 OH-241, Mt Hope, OH 44660
Oklahoma: Country Cottage Restaurant
Just as cozy and comforting as its name would suggest, Country Cottage Restaurant features an all-you-can-eat buffet filled with homestyle cooking that'll warm your heart (think classic Americana fare like its fan-favorite fried chicken, as well as homemade yams, mashed potatoes, and much more). Folks get fired up talking about the chicken-fried steak — some patrons even consider it special enough to dine there for Thanksgiving.
(918) 479-6439
6570 State Hwy 82, Locust Grove, OK 74352
Oregon: Dwaraka Indian Cuisine
Serving a daily lunch buffet that drives folks bananas (in the best way), Dwaraka Indian Cuisine is considered the very best of Oregon's buffet bunch. From chicken tikka masala to palak paneer and more (don't even get folks started on its eggplant curry or sweet desserts, like kheer), Portland locals send visitors straight to Dwaraka for a buffet experience they consider top-tier.
(503) 230-1120
3962 SE Hawthorne Blvd C, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Shady Maple Smorgasbord
Nationally acclaimed among the best, most memorable buffets in the country, Shady Maple features a smorgasbord that's said to be America's largest. The size of this spread alone is enough to send some straight into sublime sensory overload. From breakfasts of scrambled eggs, scrapple, and French toast to lunches or dinners with soups, meats, veggies, and more, locals say it's a star with meals that mirror what your mama would make.
(800) 238-7363
1324 Main St, East Earl, PA 17519
Rhode Island: The Nordic
Cited by food critics as a dining experience like no other, The Nordic overlooks a lovely lake, presenting a setting almost as delicious as the food itself. From a stunning array of seafood (lobster, snow crab legs, scallops wrapped in bacon, and beyond) to equally luxurious options for landlubbers (prime rib, filet mignon, chicken wings, and more), The Nordic serves a range of high-quality items — accompanied by desserts to sweeten the deal.
(401) 783-4515
178 Nordic Trl, Charlestown, RI 02813
South Carolina: Blossom Buffet
Recognized among the finest buffets in the nation, South Carolina's Blossom Buffet showcases the stuff of seafood lovers' dreams, plus sushi and an impressive hibachi menu to boot. In fact, with the strongest Google ratings representing a gaggle of happy customers, this buffet was ranked the best in America. Locals recommend it, too, lauding it as reliably delicious and offering good value for money.
(803) 796-7477
2515 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169
South Dakota: Carnaval Brazilian Steakhouse
You could confidently call this next buffet pick a carnival of incredible tastes. Carnaval Brazilian Steakhouse, like most Brazilian all-you-can-eat spots, features an endless salad and gourmet bar, with meat served and carved table-side. Patrons praise it as the top pick for buffets in the area, with local outlets also recognizing it as the go-to for endless spreads in South Dakota.
(605) 361-6328
2401 S Carolyn Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Tennessee: Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store
Wanna talk about real Southern charm? Few know that recipe better than Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store. As well as an endless buffet of scrumptious soul food — including homemade desserts — customers visiting this beloved establishment can also look forward to a bona fide ice cream shop and an onsite gift shop. National publications and certified foodies likewise consider it the cream of the crop in the buffet world.
(731) 668-1223
56 Casey Jones Ln A, Jackson, TN 38305
Texas: Terra Mediterranean
Noted as one of the top 10 buffet restaurants in the U.S., Terra Mediterranean was founded by a dynamic brother duo with a dream of bringing mouthwatering Mediterranean cuisine straight to the heart of Texas. What exactly can patrons expect from its lunch buffet? Think traditional Lebanese and Syrian staples, such as baba ghanouj, hummus, saffron chicken, and tabouli. Patrons appreciate the grilled chicken and crispy falafel in particular, as well as taking pride in supporting a family-owned establishment.
(682) 224-2687
2932 Crockett St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Utah: Lucky H Buffet
Customers definitely consider themselves favorites of fate when stumbling upon the aptly named Lucky H Buffet, as it's been dubbed the best buffet in Utah. Customers can avail themselves of breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets, as well as special weekend seafood and brunch buffets. Picture copious amounts of pancakes, biscuits and gravy, omelets, and more, plus lunches and dinners featuring carving stations, bread stuffing, and beyond.
(801) 596-5700
500 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: Zabby & Elf's Stone Soup
Vermont's best buffet pick, Zabby & Elf's Stone Soup, is a bit unique in that it is a pay-per-pound buffet with a hot bar and salad bar, rather than your standard all-you-can-eat affair. Proudly featuring ingredients locally sourced whenever possible, the exact items on the spread rotate weekly, but patrons can always count on fresh deliciousness, with the veggie and vegan offerings especially applauded.
(802) 862-7616
211 College St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Michie Tavern
Craving a hearty helping of history alongside a buffet filled with Southern delicacies? If so, Michie Tavern is the destination you desire. Nestled inside a picturesque tavern dating back to the 18th century, this all-you-can-eat lunch buffet — considered among the nation's best – boasts everything from fabulous fried chicken that folks deem the best in the entire state to pulled pork barbecue, cole slaw, and much more.
(434) 977-1234
683 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Washington: Falls Buffet
When betting on finding a decent buffet these days, the odds aren't always in your favor. The good news is that Falls Buffet, located inside Snoqualmie Casino, is a sure bet (at least according to both local publications and patrons). Social media is abuzz about this buffet, highlighting its selection of sublime prime rib and an eclectic array of cuisines, including a Mongolian grill station and a dessert bar.
(425) 888-1234
37500 SE North Bend Way, Snoqualmie, WA 98065
West Virginia: Super China Buffet
Much can be said in a name, which may explain why the moniker of Super China Buffet — also referred to as just Super Buffet — in West Virginia feels so spot on. Many clearly agree on the awesomeness of this spread, as it was named among America's greatest buffets. Guests laud it as tasty fare that is sure to satisfy, with some even claiming that it's a standout for Chinese cuisine in general.
(304) 637-5000
700 Beverly Pike, Elkins, WV 26241
Wisconsin: North Country Steak Buffet
Nothing beats North Country Steak Buffet, at least according to reviews. Locals say it's a treasure, and foodies consider it the top in Wisconsin, pointing to the steak as what makes it truly sizzle. Buffet items rotate daily, but customers can rely on hot bar staples, such as sirloin steak or burger, chicken, and pork chops, plus an all-you-can-eat salad bar, taco bar, and dessert bar (complete with yummy ice cream).
(608) 781-3464
2526 Rose St, La Crosse, WI 54603
Wyoming: Buffalo Bill's Irma Hotel & Restaurant
Wondering what to do when you crave prime rib and want to live out your Wild West cowboy fantasy? Head straight to the buffet at Buffalo Bill's Irma Hotel & Restaurant. Available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this bountiful buffet is housed within a storied Wyoming inn iconic for both its prime rib and Western atmosphere, which has even gained the attention (and applause) of elite travel publications.
(307) 587-4221
1192 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY 82414
Methodology
Each buffet on this list was selected for its overall dining experience based on customer reviews, as well as critical acclaim. Preference was given to spreads that were extra impressive, having earned praise from locals, visitors, and experts alike. From sumptuous seafood feasts to solid Southern-style spreads filled with meals just like your mama would have made, these buffets represent the cream of the crop in each state.