The Best Buffet In Every State

You're hungry, yet aren't sure what you want most. You think comfort food first (always a sure thing, right?), but then a sushi roll (maybe even a taco or two?) also sounds great. Honestly, you kind of want it all. Great news is that buffets have exactly what you're looking for. The origin story of the history of buffets is pretty fascinating, but today, these once booming Americana treasures are a bit more rare to find. Yet, they're still beloved by plenty of people on the lookout for that next all-you-can-eat dining adventure.

When choosing your near-endless-offerings eatery, we've shared advice about some of the major buffet red flags to look out for, as well as exposed some of the worst secrets all-you-can-eat buffets try to hide from you. We've even shared how to get the most value at buffets (without wasting food), and the best time of day to go to a buffet.

But what about where locals and experts say is the best of the best around? Whether you're jonesing for the most crispy, juicy fried chicken, or are on the hunt for an eye-popping array of swimmingly good seafood, these state-by-state buffet stars are the ones locals and experts say sparkle most. And when you are on your way to try each out? Do yourself a favor and go armed with these handy buffet etiquette rules everyone should know.