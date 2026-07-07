The Best Buffet In Every State

By Andy Beth Miller
Buffet food service at event banquet, stainless steel catering trays with assorted hot dishes, people serving themselves LElik83/Shutterstock

You're hungry, yet aren't sure what you want most. You think comfort food first (always a sure thing, right?), but then a sushi roll (maybe even a taco or two?) also sounds great. Honestly, you kind of want it all. Great news is that buffets have exactly what you're looking for. The origin story of the history of buffets is pretty fascinating, but today, these once booming Americana treasures are a bit more rare to find. Yet, they're still beloved by plenty of people on the lookout for that next all-you-can-eat dining adventure.

When choosing your near-endless-offerings eatery, we've shared advice about some of the major buffet red flags to look out for, as well as exposed some of the worst secrets all-you-can-eat buffets try to hide from you. We've even shared how to get the most value at buffets (without wasting food), and the best time of day to go to a buffet.

But what about where locals and experts say is the best of the best around? Whether you're jonesing for the most crispy, juicy fried chicken, or are on the hunt for an eye-popping array of swimmingly good seafood, these state-by-state buffet stars are the ones locals and experts say sparkle most. And when you are on your way to try each out? Do yourself a favor and go armed with these handy buffet etiquette rules everyone should know.

Alabama: Nelson's Barnyard Buffet

various foods, green beans, cornbread, salad, banana pudding from buffet at Nelson's Barnyard Buffet﻿ Nelson's "Barnyard" Buffet﻿ / Facebook

You could say that at Nelson's Barnyard Buffet, there's no horsing around when it comes to comfort food. It supposedly has the best fried chicken in the state, and boasts plenty of other tasty options that explain why locals consider it to be the top buffet pick for Alabama home-style fare (think BBQ ribs, fried pork chops, spaghetti, fried catfish, orange chicken, fried rice, and more).

barnyardbuffet.com

(251) 679-1461

1020 Hwy 43 S, Saraland, AL 36571

Alaska: Twin Dragon Mongolian Bar-B-Q

Beef noodles dish from Twin Dragon Mongolian Bar-B-Q buffet Dylan Holtan / Facebook

Ranked among the top buffets in America (at least according to Google reviews and local suggestions), Twin Mongolian Bar-B-Q is an all-you-can-eat hotspot that also has a unique option where customers can design their own Mongolian BBQ bowls while they're at it. Among the tastiest treasures on the line? Guests have particularly praised the egg rolls, beef, crisped-to-perfection fried wings, and sugar-kissed donuts. Staff friendliness has also been applauded.

facebook.com/TwinDragonMongolianBBQ

(907) 276-7535

612 E 15th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501

Arizona: Harbor Seafood Super Buffet

sushi items with dipping sauces from Harbor Seafood Super Buffet Checa Galarza / Facebook

Landing proudly among the top buffet restaurants in the nation thanks to excellent reviews from customers is Harbor Seafood Super Buffet. Particularly recommended by locals for those with a hankering for an incredible Asian seafood buffet, the restaurant is said to be a must-try. The lineup? It doesn't skimp, showcasing everything from sushi to mussels, crab legs, and more, as well as a wealth of other wondrous Asian-inspired offerings.

harborseafoodsuperbuffet.kwickmenu.com

(602) 997-8889

10030 N Metro Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Arkansas: Wood Grill Buffet

Silver trays of Fried okra, shrimp, and hush puppies on buffet at Wood Grill Buffet Wood Grill Buffet Benton / Facebook

National rankings have included Wood Grill Buffet among the top choices for all-you-can-eat magic, and food writers have also given enthusiastic nods. Diners are astounded by the array of offerings, pointing to moist and tender meats served with decadent sauces that dazzle. Other highlights include mouthwatering mashed potatoes presenting the perfect state of creaminess, and desserts like banana pudding that do not disappoint.

woodgrillbuffetbenton.com

(501) 778-9656

1916 Congo Rd, Benton, AR 72015

California: Paradise Buffet

buffet and salad bar setup in dining room at Paradise Buffet Paradise Buffet / Facebook

Top ranked Paradise Buffet has been praised for its wide selection, including the option to build your own Mongolian BBQ bowl. Customers simply choose which meats, veggies, noodles, and sauces tickle their fancy, then have it grilled before their eyes. A made-to-order sushi bar also offers an epically fresh approach that keeps the meal rolling (in the most delicious way). The fanbase is so strong here, one food writer described the devotion as near infatuation.

myparadisebuffet.com

Multiple locations

Colorado: King Buffet

sushi lineup from King Buffet King Buffet / Facebook

King Buffet presents guests with Chinese, Mongolian, and sushi selections that customers crave (think egg rolls, chicken wings, dumplings, soups, and more). Guests are enthusiastic in their applause, some even classifying it as the best all-you-can-eat buffet around. Social media influencers have also been impressed, with special shoutouts going to the flavorful hot and sour soup and build-your-own Mongolian BBQ bowls. Even local news outlets announce it as a no-brainer, especially for fans of sushi and Chinese food.

kingbuffetcolorado.com

Multiple locations

Connecticut: Pacific Buffet and Grill

Buffet setup with foods like roast, pasta, and broccoli at Pacific Buffet and Grill Pacific Buffet and Grill / Facebook

Pacific Buffet and Grill offers an all-you-can-eat lineup with lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch possibilities. Think midday morsels of mac and cheese and slow-simmered roasts, evening delicacies like seafood and steak, and weekends boasting French toast, omelets, and more. Food writers claim it the primo Connecticut pick, and locals recommend it as the best, too, labeling it a dependable choice in a world of buffets that are anything but.

pacificbuffetandgrill.com

(203) 269-6888

20 Ives Rd, 301 C, Wallingford, CT 06492

Delaware: Nossa Casa Brazilian Steakhouse

buffet at Nossa Casa Brazilian Steakhouse Nossa Casa / Facebook

Boasting owners born in Brazil, Nossa Casa Brazilian Steakhouse serves authentic options like fried yuca with pork belly, pão de queijo, and more. Social media is abuzz with posts about the incredible amount of options, calling out the chimichurri and fresh-made juices in particular. Diners detail the protocol: Grab preferred sides, then settle in for staff to bring the grilled meats to you — and boy do they keep them coming.

nossacasade.com

(302) 297-5197

109 Main St, Millsboro, DE 19966

Florida: Der Dutchman

Buffet items featuring corn, green beans, pasta dishes at Der Dutchman Der Dutchman Sarasota / Facebook

Noted among the greatest all-you-can-eat buffets in the Sunshine State, Der Dutchman features Amish-influenced fare alongside comforting classics that feel straight from the hearth, including fresh pies whipped up in-house. Guests love it, highlighting the gifts you can purchase onsite, as well as tasty takeout options, and of course, that bountiful bakery section bringing smiles daily. Locals love it so much, they also recommend it as the first choice for Florida buffets.

dhgroup.com

(941) 955-8007

3713 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota, FL 34232

Georgia: The Historic Green Manor

Buffet setup with various vegetables and sides at The Historic Green Manor The Historic Green Manor Restaurant / Facebook

Considered a can't-miss among Georgia buffets, The Historic Green Manor showcases a Southern-inspired spread that switches daily. Offerings include fried chicken and fried fish (obligatory sidekicks of hushpuppies included), plus baked beans, candied yams, collard greens, and more. Food writers see it as the perfect way to discover the stars of Southern food, and the gorgeous 1910 manor hosting the restaurant only makes the experience more magical.

greenmanor.biz

(770) 964-4343

6400 Westbrook Ave, Union City, GA 30291

Hawaii: 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar

items from the Prince Chef Selection Buffet at 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar / Facebook

The 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar is an award-winning eatery led by executive chef Brooke Tadena. Guests can enjoy a blissful breakfast buffet, but the real draw is the Chef's Selection Buffet (a dinner offering presenting Tadena's most cherished picks). Think entrees infused with island spirit, like guava BBQ pork ribs, Koshihikari rice, and more. Locals consider it the choice for buffets (especially those without an obligatory luau or show included).

princewaikiki.com/dine/100-sails

(808) 944-4494

100 Holomoana St, Honolulu, HI 96815

Idaho: La Fonda Mexican Buffet

Buffet setup featuring tacos and toppings at La Fonda Mexican Buffet La fonda mexican buffet / Facebook

Taking pride in presenting authentic Mexican fare, La Fonda Mexican Buffet serves an ever-rotating, all-you-can-eat spread showcasing tacos, a smorgasbord of sides (rice, beans, pork rinds), and a few main entrees daily. It's truly a family affair here, run by related kin that know a thing or two about Mexican cuisine (the founder has two decades of restaurant experience). This would explain why locals recommend it and keep returning.

facebook.com/LaFondaMexicanBuffet

(208) 524-7228

1635 S Woodruff Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

Illinois: Red Apple Buffet

woman making a plate of items at the Red Apple Buffet Red Apple Buffet / Facebook

Crimson-colored apples may be known for their tempting qualities, but patrons can rest assured there won't be any accompanying curse when taking bites at Red Apple Buffet. Outed by local publications as the top buffet in the Prairie State, every weekend it presents a plethora of Polish-focused fare considered quite fabulous by experts and regulars alike (think Polish schnitzel alongside cheese blintzes, and more).

restaurantredapple.com

(773) 763-3407

6474 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60631

Indiana: Gasthof Amish Village

Tray of fried chicken from buffet at Gasthof Amish Village restaurant Gasthof Amish Village / Facebook

Good eats await at Gasthof Amish Village, which food writers point to as the cream of the crop for Indiana buffets. The fried chicken really wows, but other options also shine (think chicken & dumplings, baked ham, and sides, plus cobblers, cupcakes, and more). The restaurant comes highly recommended, with guests giving extra applause for the fresh-made butter and bread only the Amish seem to manage with such magic.

gasthofamishvillage.com

(812) 486-4900

6659 E Gasthof Village Rd, Montgomery, IN 47558

Iowa: Breitbach's Country Dining

plates on dining table filled with fried items, dinner rolls, and veggie sides from buffet at Breitbach's Country Dining Breitbach's Country Dining / Facebook

Proudly advertised as Iowa's oldest restaurant and bar, and recognized among America's top buffets, Breitbach's Country Dining serves an impressive spread showcasing everything from cod to catfish, BBQ Ribs, and more (soup and a salad bar are even included, sweetening the deal). Mashed potatoes and gravy are oft-mentioned, as is the popcorn shrimp and the chicken. And don't even get folks started chatting about those handmade pies.

breitbachscountrydining.com

(563) 552-2220

563 Balltown Rd, Balltown, IA 52073

Kansas: 69 Sushi

Assorted sushi trays on buffet at 69 Sushi 69 Sushi / Facebook

All-you-can-eat sushi? The answer is always yes at 69 Sushi. Social media posts praise the eatery, insisting it's a can't-miss treasure trove of near endless sushi bringing taste, variety, and quality to each plate. They even mention the dessert bar that tempts all guests to succumb to its sweet, sweet charms. Guests are also impressed with the constant rotation of newly refreshed dishes, ensuring there's always something fresh to sample.

facebook.com/people/69-Sushi

(913) 318-0688

7956 W 151st St, Overland Park, KS 66213

Kentucky: Stevie's Buffet

Assorted pizzas on display at Stevie's Buffet Stevie's Buffet / Facebook

Foodies list Stevie's Buffet among the top all-you-can-eat spots in the state, and social media is ablaze with positive reviews highlighting the generous array of pizza, barbecue, and savory sides (think scrumptious, comfort food finds like cornbread, mac and cheese, and other Southern-inspired home cookin' favorites). Guests recall the most stellar mashed potatoes they've ever tasted from a buffet, and mention the breadsticks and dessert bar as highlights, too.

facebook.com/Lilstevies1

(270) 363-2173

1505 N Main St, Beaver Dam, KY 42320

Louisiana: Buffet of Louisiana

Crab legs and seafood options at Buffet of Louisiana Buffet of Louisiana / Facebook

On the hunt for choice all-you-can-eat Chinese and Asian cuisine? Look no further than Buffet of Louisiana. Patrons are impressed with the reasonable pricing, plus the ample variety of options, even including pizza and other surprising items. The onsite Mongolian grill also makes an impression (as does the chocolate fountain spouting its sweet, cocoa goodness). Some guests give it a perfect score, which pretty much says it all.

buffetoflouisiana.com

(225) 317-9999

9626 Airline Hwy Ste C-2-A, Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Maine: Taj Indian Cuisine

Buffet setup in dining area at Taj Indian Cuisine Taj Indian & Indo-Chinese Cuisine / Facebook

Not only has Taj Indian Cuisine garnered James Beard recognition, but locals and gourmands alike are also taking notice of the brilliant buffet this restaurant boasts. An all-you-can-eat lunch triumph, this midday meal features Indian fare spanning from butter chicken to various curries and khormas, as well as tasty paneer, desserts, and more. Word is that naan bread graces the table with its authentic charms. 

tajofmaine.com

(207) 828-6677

333 Clarks Pond Pkwy Ste 6, South Portland, ME 04106

Maryland: United Buffet & Grill

Tray of crab from buffet at United Buffet & Grill United Buffet / Facebook

Listed by local publications among the brightest shining buffet stars in the state, United Buffet & Grill specializes in Chinese delights while also offering other options, such as Japanese, American, and seafood. Think highly praised scallops, vegetable fried rice, and much more. Customers can even enjoy incredible seafood boils featuring snow crab legs and crawfish.

unitedbuffetgrillmd.com

(301) 374-8369

1290 Smallwood Dr W, Waldorf, MD 20603

Massachusetts: Mesa Buffet

Various fried offerings from buffet line in trays at Mesa Buffet Mesa Buffet / Facebook

When toiling away over a hot stove just doesn't sound appealing, Mesa Buffet is the solution. It specializes in Spanish cuisine with lunch and dinner buffets featuring rice dishes, meats, soups, seafood, and signature classics such as cassava, empanadas, and more. There are even desserts for a sweet ending. Food writers list it among the most incredible buffets in the state, and guests admit trekking upwards of an hour to indulge in it.

2024.mesabuffet.com

(413) 417-6855

1301 Liberty St, Springfield, MA 01104

Michigan: Fuji Japanese Buffet

Oysters and shrimp in trays with serving tongs at Fuji Japanese Buffet Fuji Japanese Buffet / Facebook

Creating big buzz with its wide-ranging, impressive all-you-can-eat spread, Fuji Japanese Buffet is known for its stellar seafood buffet and sushi bar. Patrons particularly praise how often the sushi is replenished and refreshed, as well as the cleanliness of the eatery as a whole. They also note how it stays busy (always a green flag) and admit being almost overwhelmed by the incredible array of options.

fujibuffet.com

(248) 616-8868

32153 John R Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071

Minnesota: Q. Cumbers

Buffet line showing trays of broccoli, bacon strips, corn and more at Q. Cumbers Q. Cumbers / Facebook

Recommended by locals and local publications as the best in the North Star State, Q. Cumbers offers customers a generous hot buffet (think lasagna, tacos, pulled pork, and freshly made pizza), plus homemade soups, an extensive salad bar, and fruits for patrons looking for healthy options. But don't forget desserts, because a bounty of cookies and pastries on Sundays proves a sweet tooth needn't be denied here either. Did we mention there's soft-serve too?

qcumbers.com

(952) 831-0235

7465 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55435

Mississippi: Palace Buffet

Crab with side of melted butter at Palace Casino Buffet Palace Casino Buffet / Facebook

Locals will point you to Palace Buffet, a treasure tucked inside the Palace Casino Resort that was declared the top coastal buffet in the state. Here, Southern classics like fried chicken and meatloaf can be enjoyed alongside seafood stars like stuffed crabs and fresh shrimp. Desserts and salad are also on the menu, plus a unique offering of an onsite Mongolian BBQ grill, allowing patrons to build their own bowl.

palacecasinoresort.com/restaurants/palace-buffet/

(228) 432-8888

158 Howard Ave, Biloxi, MS 39530

Missouri: Toot-Toot Restaurant & Lounge

A sandwich with fries and mayo on a square plate Mark Gruber/Facebook

No need for Toot-Toot Restaurant & Lounge to toot its own horn, because its customers are already doing it plenty on their behalf. The eatery offers an ever-changing lunch buffet (think home-cooked creations that would make mama proud, plus a bread pudding that's a genuine menu star). Social media is filled with locals hyping up this haven with commentary followed by multiple exclamation points, fond memories, and claims that it's worth the drive.

toottootrestaurantlounge.shop

(660) 425-7001

2905 Miller St, Bethany, MO 64424

Montana: Rendezvous Dining Pavilion

Various veggies and sides from buffet line at Rendezvous Dining Pavilion at Montana State University campus Montana State University Culinary Services / Facebook

Ready to be schooled on some epic all-you-can-eat food? Rendezvous Dining Pavilion is a campus-based buffet located at Montana State University. But do not fear, as these delicacies are open to the public, too. Locals appreciate the variety – "eclectic" is a word that doesn't even begin to cover the vast array of burgers, burritos, pizza, deli picks, desserts, and more.

montanastate.nutrislice.com

(406) 579-5136

S 11th Ave & W Harrison St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Nebraska: Fyre Modern Grill

Buffet line with silver containers and serving spoons at Fyre Modern Grill Fyre Modern Grill / Facebook

This next pick is fire – at least according to customers. Fyre Modern Grill offers a trio of buffet choices covering breakfast, lunch, and dinner. From carving stations of sirloin and smoked ham to fried chicken, crab legs, and morning marvels like sweet cream pancakes and biscuits and gravy, diners will not be disappointed by the range of options here, with foodies claiming that it's worth the cost.

fyremoderngrill.com

(308) 455-6899

707 Talmadge St, Kearney, NE 68845

Nevada: Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas

Buffet area at Wynn Las Vegas. The Buffet At Wynn / Facebook

Dazzling patrons with brunch and dinner buffets daily, the Wynn Las Vegas Casino rivals any seen in Sin City, according to both locals and critics. Backed by executive chef Craig Herber, this spread showcases a global smorgasbord of Latin, Asian, and American classics, plus much more. Feeling fancy? Opt for the Ultimate Buffet Experience, which literally brings Maine lobster tail to the table.

wynnlasvegas.com/dining

(702) 770-3340

3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

New Hampshire: Dynasty Buffet

Crab legs tray on seafood buffet section at Dynasty Buffet Gorham Dynasty Buffet / Facebook

Bring the crown for this next royally good find. Ranked among the top buffets in the nation, Dynasty Buffet presents patrons with an abundance of the tastiest Asian cuisine, including sushi, fried rice, soups, and lo mein, plus traditional chicken, beef, pork, and seafood favorites. The all-you-can-eat offering is appreciated both for its value and the freshness of its food.

gorhamdynasty.com

(603) 466-9888

310 Main St, Gorham, NH 03581

New Jersey: Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet

Corn on the cob and various vegetables and dishes on buffet with serving tongs at Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet / Facebook

With 10 New Jersey locations bringing Chinese, Japanese, American fare, and more to the table, Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has been featured among the top buffets in the country. Not only are so many varieties of global dishes on offer, but there's also a sushi bar and salad, fruit, and dessert bar. Locals appreciate the impressively large range of options, as well as pointing to it as a cost-conscious pick (especially for families with many mouths to feed).

hibachigrillsupremebuffet.com

Multiple locations

New Mexico: Naan & Dosa

Plate with various items from buffet at Naan & Dosa Rodney Estrada / Facebook

Family-owned eatery Naan & Dosa proudly serves patrons authentic Indian delights with a lunch buffet prepared with traditional recipes that don't skimp on quality. One diner raved that the butter chicken here outshone any they've ever tasted, while the saag paneer also receives glowing reviews. The vegan options also impress, rendering this restaurant's buffet a must-try.

naananddosa.com

(505) 797-4243

6501 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109

New York: OLIYO

Various items like lo mein and fried rice on buffet at OLIYO restaurant OLIYO / Facebook

Managing to meld a buffet, salad bar, and a plethora of worldly entrees into one hopping Manhattan haunt, OLIYO basically serves it all. Foodies peg this place as the brightest star among NYC buffets, and are particularly impressed by the Korean fare (including kimchi and bulgogi). Guests appreciate being able to count on classic favorites to skyrocket their taste buds into another stratosphere (think roasted chicken, savory noodles, and more).

oliyo38nyc.com

(646) 998-3255

575 8th Ave, New York, NY 10018

North Carolina: River Buffet & Grill

Various items in trays with serving tongs from buffet line at River Buffet & Grill River Buffet & Grill / Facebook

Want bragging rights of dining at what's considered a top buffet spot in the Tar Heel State, and even the nation at large? Head to River Buffet & Grill, where locals have fallen in love with the Japanese sushi and hibachi steak featured in its impressively abundant spread. Guests are astounded by the options available here, praising its freshness, flavor, and value.

facebook.com/riverbuffetandgrill

(704) 599-9886

8215 University City Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28213

North Dakota: Royal Buffet

Various items on buffet line at Royal Chinese Buffet Restaurant Royal Buffet Chinese Restaurant / Facebook

When looking for the best buffet in North Dakota, locals confirm that Royal Buffet is the spread to select. What can you expect when dining here? Everything from egg rolls, sushi, dumplings, and fried donuts to, of course, old standbys like coconut shrimp and sesame chicken. Patrons have noted particular appreciation for the freshness of the fare, and the fact that it's continuously replenished.

royalbuffetfargo.com

(701) 532-2666

1620 32nd Ave S #500, Fargo, ND 58103

Ohio: Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen

Various items on buffet at Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen Mrs Yoders Kitchen / Facebook

If truly authentic Amish food featuring locally sourced ingredients sounds delightful to you, Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen should be the next stop on your Ohio itinerary. In fact, folks consider sampling its lunch or dinner buffets an absolute must (praising the chicken and pie in particular). Not only did the eatery rank among USA Today's top American buffets, but folks admit being willing to make quite a trek to partake.

mrsyoderskitchen.com

(330) 674-0922

8101 OH-241, Mt Hope, OH 44660

Oklahoma: Country Cottage Restaurant

Various items in trays on buffet line at Country Cottage Restaurant Country Cottage Restaurant / Facebook

Just as cozy and comforting as its name would suggest, Country Cottage Restaurant features an all-you-can-eat buffet filled with homestyle cooking that'll warm your heart (think classic Americana fare like its fan-favorite fried chicken, as well as homemade yams, mashed potatoes, and much more). Folks get fired up talking about the chicken-fried steak — some patrons even consider it special enough to dine there for Thanksgiving.

countrycottagerestaurant.shop

(918) 479-6439

6570 State Hwy 82, Locust Grove, OK 74352

Oregon: Dwaraka Indian Cuisine

Buffet line at Dwaraka Indian Cuisine dwarakapdx / Instagram

Serving a daily lunch buffet that drives folks bananas (in the best way), Dwaraka Indian Cuisine is considered the very best of Oregon's buffet bunch. From chicken tikka masala to palak paneer and more (don't even get folks started on its eggplant curry or sweet desserts, like kheer), Portland locals send visitors straight to Dwaraka for a buffet experience they consider top-tier.

dwarakapdx.com

(503) 230-1120

3962 SE Hawthorne Blvd C, Portland, OR 97214

Pennsylvania: Shady Maple Smorgasbord

Buffet Smorgasbord at Shady Maple Shady Maple Smorgasbord / Facebook

Nationally acclaimed among the best, most memorable buffets in the country, Shady Maple features a smorgasbord that's said to be America's largest. The size of this spread alone is enough to send some straight into sublime sensory overload. From breakfasts of scrambled eggs, scrapple, and French toast to lunches or dinners with soups, meats, veggies, and more, locals say it's a star with meals that mirror what your mama would make.

shady-maple.com

(800) 238-7363

1324 Main St, East Earl, PA 17519

Rhode Island: The Nordic

Shrimp with other various dishes blurred in background on buffet at The Nordic The Nordic﻿ / Facebook

Cited by food critics as a dining experience like no other, The Nordic overlooks a lovely lake, presenting a setting almost as delicious as the food itself. From a stunning array of seafood (lobster, snow crab legs, scallops wrapped in bacon, and beyond) to equally luxurious options for landlubbers (prime rib, filet mignon, chicken wings, and more), The Nordic serves a range of high-quality items — accompanied by desserts to sweeten the deal.

thenordic.com

(401) 783-4515

178 Nordic Trl, Charlestown, RI 02813

South Carolina: Blossom Buffet

Various items on buffet line at Blossom Buffet blossombuffetsc / Instagram

Recognized among the finest buffets in the nation, South Carolina's Blossom Buffet showcases the stuff of seafood lovers' dreams, plus sushi and an impressive hibachi menu to boot. In fact, with the strongest Google ratings representing a gaggle of happy customers, this buffet was ranked the best in America. Locals recommend it, too, lauding it as reliably delicious and offering good value for money.

blossombuffet.online

(803) 796-7477

2515 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169

South Dakota: Carnaval Brazilian Steakhouse

Buffet bar in dining area of Carnaval Brazilian Steakhouse carnavalsteakhouse / Instagram

You could confidently call this next buffet pick a carnival of incredible tastes. Carnaval Brazilian Steakhouse, like most Brazilian all-you-can-eat spots, features an endless salad and gourmet bar, with meat served and carved table-side. Patrons praise it as the top pick for buffets in the area, with local outlets also recognizing it as the go-to for endless spreads in South Dakota.

carnavalsteakhousesd.com

(605) 361-6328

2401 S Carolyn Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Tennessee: Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store

Buffet line with trays a d serving spoons at Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store / Facebook

Wanna talk about real Southern charm? Few know that recipe better than Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store. As well as an endless buffet of scrumptious soul food — including homemade desserts — customers visiting this beloved establishment can also look forward to a bona fide ice cream shop and an onsite gift shop. National publications and certified foodies likewise consider it the cream of the crop in the buffet world.

caseyjones.com

(731) 668-1223

56 Casey Jones Ln A, Jackson, TN 38305

Texas: Terra Mediterranean

Buffet line at Terra Mediterranean restaurant Terra Mediterranean / Facebook

Noted as one of the top 10 buffet restaurants in the U.S., Terra Mediterranean was founded by a dynamic brother duo with a dream of bringing mouthwatering Mediterranean cuisine straight to the heart of Texas. What exactly can patrons expect from its lunch buffet? Think traditional Lebanese and Syrian staples, such as baba ghanouj, hummus, saffron chicken, and tabouli. Patrons appreciate the grilled chicken and crispy falafel in particular, as well as taking pride in supporting a family-owned establishment.

terramediterranean.com

(682) 224-2687

2932 Crockett St, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Utah: Lucky H Buffet

Buffet line at Lucky H Buffet with grills and ovens in an open kitchen in background Little America Hotel / Facebook

Customers definitely consider themselves favorites of fate when stumbling upon the aptly named Lucky H Buffet, as it's been dubbed the best buffet in Utah. Customers can avail themselves of breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets, as well as special weekend seafood and brunch buffets. Picture copious amounts of pancakes, biscuits and gravy, omelets, and more, plus lunches and dinners featuring carving stations, bread stuffing, and beyond.

saltlake.littleamerica.com

(801) 596-5700

500 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Vermont: Zabby & Elf's Stone Soup

Buffet line at Zabby & Elf's Stone Soup stonesoupvt / Instagram

Vermont's best buffet pick, Zabby & Elf's Stone Soup, is a bit unique in that it is a pay-per-pound buffet with a hot bar and salad bar, rather than your standard all-you-can-eat affair. Proudly featuring ingredients locally sourced whenever possible, the exact items on the spread rotate weekly, but patrons can always count on fresh deliciousness, with the veggie and vegan offerings especially applauded.

stonesoupvt.com

(802) 862-7616

211 College St, Burlington, VT 05401

Virginia: Michie Tavern

Plate of fried chicken and dinner rolls from buffet at Michie Tavern ca. 1784 Michie Tavern Ca. 1784 / Facebook

Craving a hearty helping of history alongside a buffet filled with Southern delicacies? If so, Michie Tavern is the destination you desire. Nestled inside a picturesque tavern dating back to the 18th century, this all-you-can-eat lunch buffet — considered among the nation's best – boasts everything from fabulous fried chicken that folks deem the best in the entire state to pulled pork barbecue, cole slaw, and much more.

michietavern.com

(434) 977-1234

683 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Washington: Falls Buffet

Plates of dinner items including crab legs at Falls Buffet Sheryl Atillo Vlog / Facebook

When betting on finding a decent buffet these days, the odds aren't always in your favor. The good news is that Falls Buffet, located inside Snoqualmie Casino, is a sure bet (at least according to both local publications and patrons). Social media is abuzz about this buffet, highlighting its selection of sublime prime rib and an eclectic array of cuisines, including a Mongolian grill station and a dessert bar.

snocasino.com

(425) 888-1234

37500 SE North Bend Way, Snoqualmie, WA 98065

West Virginia: Super China Buffet

Buffet line at Super China Buffet tarunjj / Tripadvisor

Much can be said in a name, which may explain why the moniker of Super China Buffet — also referred to as just Super Buffet — in West Virginia feels so spot on. Many clearly agree on the awesomeness of this spread, as it was named among America's greatest buffets. Guests laud it as tasty fare that is sure to satisfy, with some even claiming that it's a standout for Chinese cuisine in general.

superchinabuffetelkins.com

(304) 637-5000

700 Beverly Pike, Elkins, WV 26241

Wisconsin: North Country Steak Buffet

Green breans, mac and cheese, fried chicken and other items on buffet at North Country Steak Buffet North Country Steak Buffet / Facebook

Nothing beats North Country Steak Buffet, at least according to reviews. Locals say it's a treasure, and foodies consider it the top in Wisconsin, pointing to the steak as what makes it truly sizzle. Buffet items rotate daily, but customers can rely on hot bar staples, such as sirloin steak or burger, chicken, and pork chops, plus an all-you-can-eat salad bar, taco bar, and dessert bar (complete with yummy ice cream).

northcountrysteakbuffet.com

(608) 781-3464

2526 Rose St, La Crosse, WI 54603

Wyoming: Buffalo Bill's Irma Hotel & Restaurant

Buffet at Buffalo Bill's Irma Hotel & Restaurant Bucky D / Tripadvisor

Wondering what to do when you crave prime rib and want to live out your Wild West cowboy fantasy? Head straight to the buffet at Buffalo Bill's Irma Hotel & Restaurant. Available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this bountiful buffet is housed within a storied Wyoming inn iconic for both its prime rib and Western atmosphere, which has even gained the attention (and applause) of elite travel publications.

irmahotel.com

(307) 587-4221

1192 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY 82414

Methodology

A plate filled with assorted Chinese buffet dishes, including vegetables, fried seafood, and mixed appetizers Thai Liang Lim/Getty Images

Each buffet on this list was selected for its overall dining experience based on customer reviews, as well as critical acclaim. Preference was given to spreads that were extra impressive, having earned praise from locals, visitors, and experts alike. From sumptuous seafood feasts to solid Southern-style spreads filled with meals just like your mama would have made, these buffets represent the cream of the crop in each state.

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