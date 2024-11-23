How Buffets Became An All-You-Can-Eat Phenomenon

The buffet we know today has its roots in 18th-century Sweden with the smörgåsbord, a spread of various cold and warm dishes and appetizers that were served before the main meal. It was less about gorging on endless food and more about hosts showcasing small samplings to whet the appetite while entertaining guests who traveled far for the gathering or event. This concept traveled to other parts of Europe and eventually made its way to the United States after the 1912 Olympic Games in Stockholm, when restaurants around the city set out smögåsbords for the people arriving to experience the games. By the mid-20th century, the concept of buffets had shifted from formal and fancy high-society gatherings to a more casual and approachable dining experience for everyone.

The turning point came in 1946 when Herb McDonald, a Las Vegas publicist, introduced the idea of the all-you-can-eat buffet at the El Rancho Vegas Hotel. His idea was simple but effective: lure gamblers to stay in the casino longer by offering them the chance to eat to their heart's content for a fixed price. And just like that, the modern buffet was born. The promise of endless food at a fixed price became a hit and exploded in popularity, especially in the glitzy world of Las Vegas, where diners could feast on endless offerings while taking breaks from the slots. These early buffets set the stage for the endless food spreads we see today, where the focus is on quantity, variety, and keeping diners coming back for more. Today, buffets have grown into a cultural icon, especially in America, where they are synonymous with variety and an excuse to nearly overdo it.