The Best Time Of Day To Go To A Buffet
Buffets are among the greatest concepts in food history. As someone who has countless great memories of breakfast, lunch, and sometimes even dinner at Old Country Buffet, all-you-can-eat buffets still hold a very special place in my food-loving heart.
However, one difficult choice you have to make when heading to the buffet (as well as knowing which red flags to avoid) is whether to go for lunch or dinner. As many of you are likely aware, different times of day at the buffet can warrant different levels of quality, variety, and, most importantly, pricing. While the all-you-can-eat model that most buffets stick to is typically cost-effective, you can get even more for your money if you go at the right time of day. Because dinner buffets are often more expensive, going out to eat at lunchtime will get you the optimal buffet experience.
Why lunchtime buffets reign supreme
I have always enjoyed a good breakfast buffet, but many of the best buffets in America sadly don't cater to the most important meal of the day. Perhaps many people aren't too keen on spending their money on a buffet comprised solely of breakfast foods, which is what makes lunch buffets an even better option if you love to stack your plate with different foods. Visiting a buffet at around 1-3 p.m. means that you can both avoid the brunch rush (which is around 11 a.m.) and the dinner rush (6-8 p.m.). This means you're likely to see a greater variety of food and have an easier and faster time getting around the buffet tables to fill your plate.
Lunchtime buffets are also ideal because they are cost-effective. As there is generally a slower lunch rush, prices are usually lower during lunchtime hours than they are during busier evening services. Plus, because many establishments have lunch menus that are very similar to their dinner menus, you really could be enjoying most of the same foods for a lower price simply by turning up to eat a few hours earlier.