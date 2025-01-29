The Best Time Of Day To Go To A Buffet

Buffets are among the greatest concepts in food history. As someone who has countless great memories of breakfast, lunch, and sometimes even dinner at Old Country Buffet, all-you-can-eat buffets still hold a very special place in my food-loving heart.

However, one difficult choice you have to make when heading to the buffet (as well as knowing which red flags to avoid) is whether to go for lunch or dinner. As many of you are likely aware, different times of day at the buffet can warrant different levels of quality, variety, and, most importantly, pricing. While the all-you-can-eat model that most buffets stick to is typically cost-effective, you can get even more for your money if you go at the right time of day. Because dinner buffets are often more expensive, going out to eat at lunchtime will get you the optimal buffet experience.