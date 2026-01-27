How To Get The Most Bang For Your Buck At Buffets (Without Wasting Food)

All-you-can-eat restaurants and buffets are among the most remarkable phenomena in the food world, as they present an eating experience unlike any other and are (theoretically) a dream come true for those devoted to saving money. However, not every all-you-can-eat restaurant is ideal for your wallet; with spreads like Fogo de Chão — our top-ranked all-you-can-eat buffet — costing about $50 per adult for lunch and $65 or more for dinner, getting your money's worth has become increasingly difficult in some cases. This is why picking out the food that would cost the most if you weren't paying a fixed rate is so crucial to saving money at these restaurants.

While a strategy of getting your money's worth seems obvious, buffets are strategically designed to discourage you from doing so. In fact, the first items in a buffet line are often the cheapest, encouraging diners to fill up before reaching higher-priced options further down the line. Now, this isn't to say that you should outright deny yourself those delicious, simple foods like biscuits and gravy when visiting the largest buffet in America, or that you can't order a California roll at your favorite sushi buffet. But ensuring you're eating food that equals the price of admission at the very least is absolutely crucial, especially as restaurant prices across the board continue to increase, making it harder to eat out without overspending.