6 Types Of Canned Beans You Should Never Use In Your Chili (And 6 You Should)

Chili is a comfort food that frequently simmers on stovetops across the country. Everyone has their own recipe, and everyone knows that theirs is the best and most authentic version of the dish. In truth, chili comes in many different styles. There are a few notable regional variations including Cincinnati chili, Springfield-style chili, Colorado green chili, and Texas red. With that many options, there isn't a single bean that is best for every pot, but there are several that work better than others.

The many variations of chili are due to the way it spread across the country. Chili, as we know it, is believed to have developed as a campfire food enjoyed by cowboys and gold miners in the American West. It was served in San Antonio as early as the 1860s, and that is widely considered the beginning of chili's documented history. A San Antonio chili stand at the 1893 World's Fair in Chicago introduced it to a new region and helped popularize it in the Midwest.

While chili ingredients vary, it's always a no-fuss comfort food. As such, it's one of the times we often reach for canned beans versus dried. There are tons of options that are ideal for chili night. Which bean is right for your chili will depend on the rest of the ingredients and your personal preference, but there are characteristics in flavor and texture that make some better suited than others.