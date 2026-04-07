The 11 Best Ways To Use Canned Chickpeas For An Easy Meal, According To Chefs
The Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival brings some of the world's premier chefs to the Bahamas for a culinary celebration. We spoke to a few of them at this year's event, but we didn't ask about trendy dishes served in glitzy dining rooms. We wanted to know how they were using the humble chickpea. Why not? Canned chickpeas are affordable, packed with nutrition, and humans are believed to have started eating these legumes about 7,500 years ago.
The chefs highlighted the incredible versatility of the bean. There were suggestions to turn them into entrées, sides, snacks, and even desserts. But, their answers provided more insights than just the multiple ways you can use chickpeas. It was striking how many different cultures have incorporated them into their cuisines. We spoke with chefs from different countries, and most of them had a regional spin they liked to use to transform canned chickpeas.
These mysterious beans don't just disguise themselves in foods; they also hide behind many different names. I know some people are wondering if chickpeas are the same thing as garbanzo beans. The answer is: Yes. But, not only that, chickpeas also go by Bengal grams, Egyptian peas, ceci beans, and kabuli chana. No matter what you call them, these chefs provided plenty of ways to turn canned chickpeas into an easy meal.
Blend them into a hummus
One of the most popular answers from the chefs was to blend chickpeas into hummus. "Just a week ago, I actually made beetroot hummus with chickpeas. That was awesome," chef Antonio Williams told us. Beetroot is just one example of an ingredient that can be added to jazz up hummus. The neutral tasting legume blends well with many flavors and invites creativity. So, when you're looking for an easy meal, grab a can of chickpeas and peruse the pantry. Hummus is great with savory additions, such as garlic and roasted red pepper, but it can also be turned into a sweet treat by using ingredients like maple syrup and chocolate chips.
While the possible additions are endless, you don't have to go wild to make a really good hummus. "I put in a lot of olive oil and fresh garlic. I love it with a little lime in there. I just love the smoothness," chef Glen Rollnick said. The creamy texture is something many of the chefs praised, and they were full of pro tips on how to obtain the perfect consistency. Chef Rolnick advised to warm the chickpeas and then run them through a ricer. However, if you don't have a ricer sitting around, a food processor will work just as well. When you are going that route, chef Williams suggested adding liquids as you go to, monitoring the consistency to prevent it from becoming too thin.
Make a curry
Many of the chefs mentioned curry as a good use for canned chickpeas. While curry is a popular dish in many cuisines, it is strongly associated with Indian cooking. What qualifies as curry can be a polarizing debate. The most commonly agreed upon definition is meat or vegetables in a spiced gravy. However, curries can be found in varying styles in many different countries. There are obvious differences between Thai and Indian curries, including variations in both the ingredients used and the texture. Thai curries, for example, often use coconut milk and are thinner. Curry is also extremely popular in Japan, where it is made with meat (chicken or beef) and simmered with onions, potatoes, carrots, and curry powder, then served with rice or udon noodles.
Chickpeas are most commonly used in Indian curries. India dominates the global production of chickpeas, where, according to the Pew Research Center, 39% of the adult population are vegetarian. Chickpeas often play a vital role for vegetarians in a nutritious diet. Indian curries come in multiple varieties and styles. In fact, curry isn't a traditional Indian categorization. It was a label the British applied to a large swath of cuisines in the 17th century, and continues to create confusion today. The good news is there are countless recipes to turn a can of chickpeas into an exciting dinner. Whichever you choose, for the best results, follow the advice given to us by Deja Rutherford, and make sure you toast the spices first.
Cook a soup
Chef Michael White recommended turning canned chickpeas into a quick soup. Boiling the beans in a broth with vegetables and spices is an easy way to throw together a satisfying meal. When making a soup, he told us not to worry about draining the chickpeas because the starch was a welcome addition. He didn't provide a specific recipe, but advised tossing in garlic, chili, rosemary, and chickpeas and simmering these together.
Michael White is a Michelin-starred chef and founder of Paranza, an Italian restaurant at the Atlantis Paradise Island. With that pedigree, it's not surprising that his recommended ingredient list aligns with the recipe Marcella Hazan included in "The Essentials of Italian Cooking." Hazan played a significant role in introducing Americans to Italian cooking, and her chickpea soup recipe is an example of the classic preparations she explained to an American audience.
Her recipe calls for adding olive oil to a pot and browning garlic cloves until they are golden, but not burned. Then, remove them and add rosemary and plum tomatoes. Allow the mixture to simmer lightly until the oil floats free from the tomato. Finish by adding the canned chickpeas and broth and boiling for a few minutes to combine the flavors. It can be served as-is, or turned into a heartier meal by adding rice or pasta. The result is more than the sum of its parts, and is an incredibly satisfying meal that doesn't take long to prepare.
Just warm them up
Sometimes the mistake is overcomplicating things. Chef, cookbook author, and TV personality Antonia Lofaso told us you don't have to do much to enjoy chickpeas. "Honestly, just out of the can," she said, "rinsed and put some really good olive oil, salt, and herbs on them, and get some Italian bread and eat them." She agreed that hummus is good (obviously), but said she prefers them warm, whole, and in olive oil. She said that you don't really need to heat the beans. Just warm the olive oil and then let the chickpeas soak in it. Serve with a crusty bread to scoop up the flavor.
James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Symon also said that you don't need to do much to chickpeas. "Being Greek, I love chickpeas," he told us. "I love them with either roasted chicken or a grilled or sauteed fish," he said, "just sauteed with some fresh dill, mint, garlic, and a bunch of lemon. They're just fantastic."
Follow the advice of these chef's and use a can of chickpeas as a no-fuss addition to almost anything you make. Whether enjoying them with olive oil and bread or as a side serving, using canned chickpeas is a quick way to enhance a meal. If you are in a hurry, don't overthink it — just warm them up.
Top fried flatbread with curry chickpeas
Chellcy Martin is a chef at Vell Monkey Foot, a food truck in Nassau. He told us about a chickpea dish he makes that is a rendition of a regional specialty. "We are Jamaican and we also have Indian heritage," Martin told us. The menu is a blend of cuisines that features quesadillas, hamburgers, and seafood with Caribbean flavors. "We try to be inclusive of a lot of people who are vegan and they want different options," Martin told us.
One of the menu items is doubles, a street food that originated in Trinidad and Tobago and consists of curried chickpeas on deep-fried flatbread. "We make it, of course, our way with our spices and so forth," Martin said, "so, the chickpea is called chana, like an Indian way of saying it, with a cucumber relish, a tamarind sauce, and a scorpion pepper sauce." For the dough, Martin said to let it rise, then flap it out, and fry it. "The real trick is patience," he said.
Doubles are a beloved food in Trinidad and Tobago, with fans munching on them as a late night snack when leaving the club, or as a breakfast on the go. The history of doubles dates to the 1930s when a couple started selling them from a roadside stand. Now, it can be found throughout the Caribbean. If you want to give a can of chickpeas island-style flavor, turn them into doubles.
Add them to a salad
Americans eat a lot more salad than you might expect, and adding a can of chickpeas is a simple, affordable way to transform a pile of greens into an entrée. In the same way the neutral flavor of chickpeas allows them to blend into various hummus flavors, they also incorporate well with different salads and dressings. "I just keep a can in the refrigerator and throw them into salads," Julie Lightbourn, a chef at Sip Sip, one of the restaurants at the Atlantis resort, told us. "We make a really nice lemon/feta vinaigrette, and that's so good with that."
Tangy lemon and salty feta are classic Mediterranean flavors that pair nicely with chickpeas. Lightbourn said the dressing she makes uses fresh lemon juice, salt, olive oil, and feta. "I only use a food processor," she told us. "I never use a blender."
A can of chickpeas can be added to any leafy salad to incorporate some protein. They are great with both vinaigrettes and creamy dressings. Chickpeas are also fantastic in a chunkier cucumber salad with tomatoes, red onion, avocado, and feta cheese. No matter your salad of choice, chickpeas are a satisfying option to turn it into a nutritious meal.
Save the aquafaba
Chef and James Beard Award-winning cookbook author JJ Johnson is known for his innovative, barrier-breaking cooking style. So it shouldn't be surprising that he told us the canned liquid was the best part. "My favorite way to use a can of chickpeas is to strain the liquid out and I save it, because aquafaba is amazing," he said. As for the chickpeas themselves, he said he liked to use them in rice and curries.
While aquafaba might be a surprising answer for those who aren't bakers or vegan, those in the know are nodding in agreement right now. Aquafaba is the liquid in a can of chickpeas, and, like tofu water, it can be the key to vegan dessert magic. The starchy water shares similarities with egg whites, specifically the way that it foams into a frothy cream when it's mixed or beaten. This makes it an excellent vegan-friendly substitute in meringues.
The pastry chef isn't the only one using aquafaba. Some bartenders are turning to it to create the frothy head on classic cocktails such as a whiskey sour. Not only is it a vegan-friendly menu item, but it also eliminates the risk associated with consuming raw egg whites. The substitution is not just for vegans either. Some bartenders argue the texture and flavor of aquafaba is superior to egg whites. So, save the water from a can of chickpeas, you might need it for the dessert table and the bar the next time you are entertaining.
Bake them into cookies and cakes
Chef, cookbook author, and TV personality Ian Kittichai specializes in Thai cooking, which he explained doesn't use a lot of chickpeas. But, he also owns Spot Dessert Bar, a chain of five restaurants in the New York area that specialize in plated desserts. He told us he's utilizing chickpeas in his pastries. Not only has he been blending aquafaba to make meringues, but he's also making cookies with mashed chickpeas, baking soda, and sweeteners. He said it goes back to the health aspects, and that it is an opportunity to incorporate additional protein into the meal.
Chickpea flour is a gluten-free substitute that is made by grinding dried chickpeas into a powder. While it's available at the store, it's also simple to make at home using a high-speed blender. But, instead of chickpea flour, some recipes call for using the canned bean itself.
One example is a more nutritious version of a chocolate chip blondie that was featured on the Today show. The recipe called for combining chickpeas, almond butter, maple syrup, and other ingredients to make a vegan, gluten-free blondie that wowed the tasters. The recipe creator said she liked to focus on using real, natural ingredients to create healthier variations of foods. Don't get trapped into thinking chickpeas belong with the main course. You can rework a can of chickpeas into a show-stopping dessert as well.
Turn them into a crispy snack
In addition to eating chickpeas with olive oil and bread, Antonia Lofaso also recommended tossing them into an air fryer and making a crispy snack. The trick to getting crunchy chickpeas using an air fryer is to use a simple double frying technique. Rinse the chickpeas and pat them dry. Moisture is the enemy of crispy chickpeas. Start by cooking them in the air fryer for 10 minutes to continue drying them out. Then, toss them with oil and spices and air fry for another 10 minutes, or until they have the perfect crunch. The chickpeas will continue to get crispier as they cool.
The best spice mix to use is completely up to personal preference, but popular options include curry powder, smoked salt, and ranch seasoning. The chickpea is a good vehicle for any spice tossed on it. A well-liked Reddit recipe calls for tossing the chickpeas with paprika, garlic powder, and Parmesan cheese. Not only is the crave-worthy snack healthy, but its also made using a can of chickpeas that often costs around $1.
The snack aisle provides inspiration to elevate salads. We all know that Cheez-Its are a fun replacement for salad croutons, but crispy chickpeas are as well. Try tossing the chickpeas in different spices to create new flavors. Whether you are craving a salty snack or adding a twist to a salad, the answer might be the can of chickpeas in the pantry.
Make falafel
While the chefs we spoke with didn't specifically mention falafel, it's a classic preparation that begs to be included. Traditional falafel recipes call for soaking dry chickpeas overnight and then grinding them with herbs and spices. Unfortunately, it's not always possible to get a 24-hour jump on dinner prep. Luckily, there are plenty of tips for turning canned chickpeas into a delicious falafel that is crispy on the outside, but soft and fluffy in the middle. Even better, using the canned beans can cut preparation time down to around 30 minutes.
Canned chickpeas need to be drained and patted dry when used in falafel. Removing the moisture early prevents the falafel from being gooey later. Then, they are added to a food processor and combined with onion, garlic, spices, and fresh herbs. Adding a little baking powder helps the falafel achieve a light, airy texture. Finally, form the mixture into small balls or patties that are cooked until crispy.
There are three primary methods for cooking falafel — fried, baked, or air-fried. They all yield good results, although some recipes admit that the fried version is typically the best-tasting. It's hard to replicate the golden-fried crust that comes from frying in oil. But, the baked and air-fried ones are just as good, and a little healthier. Wrap the falafel in a warm pita with tomato, cucumber, and tahini sauce to turn a can of chickpeas into a satisfying dinner.