The 11 Best Ways To Use Canned Chickpeas For An Easy Meal, According To Chefs

The Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival brings some of the world's premier chefs to the Bahamas for a culinary celebration. We spoke to a few of them at this year's event, but we didn't ask about trendy dishes served in glitzy dining rooms. We wanted to know how they were using the humble chickpea. Why not? Canned chickpeas are affordable, packed with nutrition, and humans are believed to have started eating these legumes about 7,500 years ago.

The chefs highlighted the incredible versatility of the bean. There were suggestions to turn them into entrées, sides, snacks, and even desserts. But, their answers provided more insights than just the multiple ways you can use chickpeas. It was striking how many different cultures have incorporated them into their cuisines. We spoke with chefs from different countries, and most of them had a regional spin they liked to use to transform canned chickpeas.

These mysterious beans don't just disguise themselves in foods; they also hide behind many different names. I know some people are wondering if chickpeas are the same thing as garbanzo beans. The answer is: Yes. But, not only that, chickpeas also go by Bengal grams, Egyptian peas, ceci beans, and kabuli chana. No matter what you call them, these chefs provided plenty of ways to turn canned chickpeas into an easy meal.