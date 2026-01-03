Tofu Water Isn't Garbage — It's A Key To Vegan Dessert Magic

The liquid that tofu is packed in, which is often poured straight down the drain, deserves a second look. This so-called "tofu water" keeps tofu moist inside its tightly sealed package, and it's far from useless. Tofu water is very similar to the liquid found in canned beans. In fact, both are known as aquafaba (Latin for "bean water"), and it's one of the best egg substitutes for vegan baking.

Like other bean products, tofu naturally releases coagulant salts, sugars, proteins, and minerals as it rests in water. The result is a liquid with remarkably similar characteristics to eggs, especially the whites. Desserts that rely heavily on whipped egg whites for structure, such as meringues, pavlovas, mousses, and even some cakes and brownies, can be made using tofu water instead. If the other ingredients are plant-based as well, the final result is a fully vegan dessert that doesn't compromise on texture.

To substitute tofu water for whipped egg whites, use 2 tablespoons of tofu water for each egg white called for in a recipe. For best results, the tofu water should be slightly concentrated. Gently simmer it over low heat in a saucepan until it reduces by about 35%. This evaporates excess water and thickens the liquid, allowing it to whip into a stable foam that closely mimics egg whites. Once reduced, let the tofu water cool completely in the refrigerator before whipping; chilling helps it trap and retain air.