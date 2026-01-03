Tofu Water Isn't Garbage — It's A Key To Vegan Dessert Magic
The liquid that tofu is packed in, which is often poured straight down the drain, deserves a second look. This so-called "tofu water" keeps tofu moist inside its tightly sealed package, and it's far from useless. Tofu water is very similar to the liquid found in canned beans. In fact, both are known as aquafaba (Latin for "bean water"), and it's one of the best egg substitutes for vegan baking.
Like other bean products, tofu naturally releases coagulant salts, sugars, proteins, and minerals as it rests in water. The result is a liquid with remarkably similar characteristics to eggs, especially the whites. Desserts that rely heavily on whipped egg whites for structure, such as meringues, pavlovas, mousses, and even some cakes and brownies, can be made using tofu water instead. If the other ingredients are plant-based as well, the final result is a fully vegan dessert that doesn't compromise on texture.
To substitute tofu water for whipped egg whites, use 2 tablespoons of tofu water for each egg white called for in a recipe. For best results, the tofu water should be slightly concentrated. Gently simmer it over low heat in a saucepan until it reduces by about 35%. This evaporates excess water and thickens the liquid, allowing it to whip into a stable foam that closely mimics egg whites. Once reduced, let the tofu water cool completely in the refrigerator before whipping; chilling helps it trap and retain air.
Tofu water can whip, rise, and shine
A stabilizing ingredient, such as cream of tartar, xanthan gum, or guar gum, is especially important when using tofu water or the aquafaba from any bean, as it stabilizes the foam and helps stiff peaks hold their shape. As with any egg substitute, whether replacing whipped egg whites or whole eggs, there are some differences in both texture and flavor. While whipped tofu water can produce stiff peaks, it isn't as firm as those made from egg whites, and it requires several minutes of whipping with an electric mixer.
When substituting for whole eggs, tofu water works especially well in recipes that are meant to be light, fluffy, and tender, such as pancakes and muffins. In denser baked goods like quick breads and loaf cakes, replacing eggs with tofu water can result in a slightly lighter texture. Tofu water, combined with a good amount of sugar, can replace eggs in chewy brownies with a crackly top. You can also make airy whipped desserts, like meringues and marshmallows, but they will require quite a bit of whipping to achieve the necessary volume.
In terms of flavor, tofu water only carries noticeable bean-like notes when sugar or other flavor enhancers, such as vanilla extract, are omitted. Since these are ingredients that are already essential in most baking recipes, you shouldn't have any issues disguising the tofu flavor. Although tofu water is vegan, this ingredient benefits all bakers, offering an affordable, versatile, low-waste egg substitute for baking.